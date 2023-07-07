The Supreme Court ended its term with a disappointing, if predictable, bang. By rolling back affirmative action and gay rights, in particular, the court offered the inverse to the concerns surrounding the tyranny of the majority.

The tyranny of the majority exists in a democracy when the majority pursues its interest at the expense of the minority. Political philosopher John Stuart Mill held that the tyranny of the majority was a derivative of despotic rule — that it could ecome a destabilizing force in American democracy. Might the opposite be true today?

When factoring in not just the court’s recent rulings on affirmative action and gay rights, but also on privacy, abortion, gun rights and voting, one sees a judicial branch in line with the impulses of the minority. But the tyranny of the minority is not limited to the court’s rulings.

In America’s democratic-republican form of government, the process is just as important, if not more so, as the outcome. Presidents who were elected without garnering a majority of the vote nominated five of the six justices who make up the current conservative majority. Moreover, the brazen manner in which former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell obstructed Merrick Garland from receiving an up or down vote on the court, along with the unprecedented manner in which he fast-tracked Amy Coney Barrett, was not unconstitutional, but it certainly placed the ethos of American democracy on a different trajectory. It is a rudderless course powered by an ends-justifying-the-means motif.

The Supreme Court in its current configuration has become the standard bearer for what scholars refer to as the epistemology of ignorance. Simply stated, the epistemology of ignorance marginalizes certain types of knowledge. It assumes certain realities, unburdened by the possibility of different perspectives. Just as fish don’t see water, the epistemology of ignorance is impervious to its impact on the larger culture it often can’t see.

Writing for the majority in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned a woman’s right to choose an abortion established in Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito opined, “Abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history.” This reflects the epistemology of ignorance on full display.

Alito superimposed his understanding of American history as consistent with the American narrative in order to bolster the minority opinion (61% opposed the Dobbs decision according to a recent NBC poll). In this context, truth becomes a homogenized, one-size-fits-all distinction driven by the beliefs of a minority faction.

It possesses no regard for pluralism as it seeks to place the ever-evolving square pegs of American diversity into its stagnant round hole of prefabricated orthodoxy. In its implementation, the tyranny of the minority is a counterintuitive exercise that seeks to hold back the inevitability of progress.

Regardless of the methodology one chooses to subordinate its understanding of American history, the American project, even as it was initially conceived, was never designed to be hamstrung by stagnation.

Equality was a central tenet to the founding generation, on which they pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor. Should that be seen through the epistemology of ignorance that grants deference to white male landowners as it did in the 18th century or something that reflects our common life in the 21st?

How does the notion of hiding behind one’s religion to legitimize what would otherwise be understood as discrimination, as in the court’s recent ruling in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, appeal to the better angels of our nature?

The tyranny of the minority is legitimized by its simplistic but effective ability to conflate fairness with equality. Fairness and equality are not the same. Fairness emphasizes treating people according to their needs, while equality treats people the same.

It may not be fair that a white student with slightly better grades and test scores did not receive admission to a prestigious Ivy League institution, in lieu of equality. But is that more egregious than the white student with a sub-3.0 GPA admitted to Harvard solely on the basis of legacy? While reasonable persons might find the latter consideration objectionable, the epistemology of ignorance sees nothing offensive about it. It reflects the perceived natural order.

Moreover, the definition of fairness is often skewed toward the interest of the minority faction ... hardly equitable.