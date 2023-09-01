History will remember it as “the glare,” a tragic touchstone in America’s greatest democratic challenge since the Civil War.

The previous leader of the free world, who once took photos with world leaders, recently posed for a mugshot in the Fulton County Jail, becoming the first commander-in-chief to be so honored. The mugshot of Inmate No. P01135809, formerly known as the 45th president of the United States, instantly became the most iconic photo of 21st century America.

A single still captured the essence of theologian Reinhold Niebuhr’s observation: “Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary.”

Marketing bonanza

Coffee mugs, calendars, memes on social media, etc., adorning the mugshot of Inmate P01135809 are in production; he has already used the infamous photo to raise reportedly in excess of $7 million.

The mugshot reflects the Faustian bargain many held in 2016 that if Inmate P01135809 surrounded himself with quality people, and coupled that with his self-professed business acumen, the nation would be in good hands.

But it was in irresponsible hands — hands more comfortable holding authoritarian playbooks than the Declaration of Independence, the Federalist Papers or the Constitution. The American experiment was not designed to withstand a narcissist who is allergic to intellectual curiosity.

Somewhere former President Richard Nixon is resting comfortably, having been evicted from the basement of presidential moral integrity to make room for a new inhabitant.

The mugshot of Inmate P01135809 offered a defiant, prefabricated glare. But the glare was a façade that portrayed strength to mask his blatant deficiencies. The glare also displayed bewilderment, asking, as did the rock group Talking Heads: ”My god how did I get here?”

The glare was one of disdain — disdain for a system that ultimately placed restraints on his authoritarian impulses. In his world, the ends always justify the means, unintended consequences be damned.

The origin story

For a political party that began dismantling the democratic guardrails decades ago, Inmate P01135809 became a finely tuned Manchurian candidate.

He is the amalgamation of the divisive experiments the Republican Party has conducted since the 1960s. Years of silence created the aura of a party tangentially tethered to Inmate P01135809’s boorish, un-presidential behavior. They remain a party collectively that appears overtly more upset about former President Barack Obama adorning a tan suit at a news conference than the stark possibility Inmate P01135809 absconded with sensitive government documents while putting an end to America’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

The glare was a clarion call to those seeking the Republican presidential nomination: “Don’t tread on me.”

How telling was it, when seven of the eight candidates on the debate stage affirmed that they would support Inmate P01135809 as their nominee even if he were convicted of a crime.

His was a presidency that will not be remembered for its aspirational qualities, but rather its ability to appeal to humankind’s worst instincts. His words liberated racist fringe groups that at one time were cloaked in the shadows. During one of the 2020 presidential debates, after demurring on whether to condemn the white supremacist group, the Proud Boys, Inmate P01135809 said, “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by.”

According to The New York Times, “Group members called the president’s comment a tacit endorsement of their violent tactics.”

A way out?

Part of Inmate P01135809’s defense strategy includes running for president. If he’s elected, he could conceivably pardon himself on the federal charges. Assuming he were convicted in Georgia, does anyone believe Georgia officials would seek to place handcuffs on the president of the United States while protected by the Secret Service?

Should this unprecedented use of American electoral politics occur, it would remove the United States from the pretense of democratic rule. "Who were Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton? will be excellent questions for “Final Jeopardy,” but would serve no purpose in a newly minted authoritarian regime.

Inmate P01135809 is not offering a New Deal, New Frontier or "A thousand points of light"; running for president is part of his pathetic strategy to avoid incarceration.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this mugshot will be discussed well into the next century.