Today, Sept. 17 is Constitution Day. For 236 years, the U.S. Constitution has served as the documented response to the rhetorical question: Can the people govern themselves?

Constitution Day does not carry with it the pomp associated with July 4. There’ll be no parades or fireworks and very few, if any, picnics. The day will pass with scant acknowledgment. Even so, who and what we are in 21st century America bears a closer relationship to the spirit of 1787 than the spirit of 1776.

Through vision, compromise, fortitude, irony and luck, Sept. 17, 1787, marked the beginning of America’s 236-year quest toward the elusive “more perfect union.”

The 1787 foundation that America was built on also includes a paradox: It touted freedom and equality as the nation’s mission statement while disenfranchising everyone with the exception of one small minority based on race, gender and assets.

This radical proposition, per the Declaration of Independence, would eschew homogenization as the galvanizing impulse for the fledgling nation but instead would base its origin on loftier ideals influenced by the Enlightenment.

But, consistent with the human condition, when the choice was presented whether to pursue its grand ideals or self-interests (primarily of the Constitution’s artisans), the latter won out and paradox took the wheel. None, including the founding generation, are as moral as their ideals.

By appealing to pragmatism, this paradox revealed a path that suggested it was possible the nation could maintain its ideals, at least in theory, while owning human beings and annihilating the indigenous inhabitants. Though it would ultimately prove to be a Faustian bargain, it represented the only way forward.

There would be no United States, as we know it today, without the Three-Fifths Compromise, which counted the enslaved population as 60% for proportional representation.

Placing this “compromise” in the Constitution put the nation in moral tension with itself. It granted the institution of slavery constitutional legitimacy, which 88 years later required the lives of more than 600,000 Americans and three amendments to the Constitution to undo.

A hallmark of America’s democratic-republican form of government, compromise is not viable when the primary issue is human dignity. But without the aforementioned compromise, this most likely would have become two fledgling nations increasingly vulnerable to takeover by European powers.

The nation is also the beneficiary of the valor of those who are not part of the original fraternity known as white male landowners. They chose not to be shackled by what is presumed to be the founding generation’s intentions, but rather the words committed to parchment.

This unique and diverse coalition, burdened with the responsibility of believing in a document that did not even consider them when originally penned, looked beyond the personal shortcomings of the founding generation to shine the light on the larger vision of hope. They are the ones responsible for excavating the true meaning of liberty and equality first articulated in 1776, moving the nation toward the amorphous “more perfect union.”

Can America endure another 236 years? Demagoguery that fans the flames of fear seems to be gaining momentum. Individuals who, in another time, would not be considered electable at any level, now seek the nation’s highest offices. Void of solutions, their platform consists primarily of selling fear and blaming a presumed culprit.

For 236 years, America has not only endured a paradox, at times it has been made better for it. Its greatness is not rooted in what one supports but rather in what one opposes. And opposition to alleged hate groups is not the heavy lift. It is a willingness to support their ability to speak and assemble peacefully because we understand that their constitutionally protected rights are inextricably linked to our own.

The U.S. Constitution has been sustained by an intuitive demarcation that reads: “Beyond this point, political factions are not allowed! Only constitutional adherence.”

Otherwise, we are merely a banana republic in waiting.