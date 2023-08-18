President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor faces an unprecedented 91 charges, across multiple cases that could total 712 years behind bars if he is convicted on all counts.

If you’re scoring at home, here’s an abridged version: In June, Biden’s immediate predecessor was accused of mishandling top-secret documents at his Florida estate. In July, charges were added accusing Biden’s immediate predecessor of asking for surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago home to be deleted.

In August the former president was indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the 2020 election. The four-count indictment includes charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding: the congressional certification of Biden’s victory. It asserts Biden’s immediate predecessor repeatedly told supporters he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, Vice President Mike Pence and Congress to overturn the legitimate results.

Recently the former president and 18 co-defendants have been accused of breaking multiple Georgia election laws in a broad conspiracy, invoking the state’s version of the federal government’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) that targets criminal enterprises.

There are additional civil cases in New York, including where the former president was found liable in May for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carrol in the 1990s.

Though we’re several months away from a trial for any of the 91 counts facing the former president, the court of public opinion has already entered its verdict(s).

“Not guilty” is the verdict emanating from the former president’s base supporters. Many view the indictments as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by the “Biden crime family” and an overzealous FBI. Some have transformed former president into a messianic figure bruised for the inequities of his people, but upon him would be the punishment that would “Make America Great Again”—again.

Those at the other end of the political spectrum don’t understand why the myriad indictments required so much time before being issued. Many see the two-plus years between the alleged infractions and formal action taken as either fealty or incompetence. Not only is guilt the only possible outcome, they view the trial as a perfunctory exercise.

It is not required that the nation reaches the verdict stage to conclude this is not good for the country, we passed that rest stop long ago. Not being good for the country should not be a deterrent against where the facts lead. But there is no correlation between the former president’s guilt or innocence and what’s required to repair American democracy.

Biden’s immediate predecessor, in my view, was uniquely unqualified to occupy the Oval Office with his bombastic narcissism, lack of intellectual curiosity and thousands of proven falsehoods. During his four years in office the former president, along with a plethora of sycophants, removed the American presidency from its traditional paradigm of amorality, into an immorality that aligned with his personal self-interests.

It is understandably tempting to view a conviction on some of the aforementioned charges as a restoration to American democracy. But that’s only true if one holds the problems with American democracy began in 2016. It is the difference between a symptom and a root cause.

A symptom indicates the existence of something wrong. The root cause is the core issue — the ultimate reason behind the symptoms. Relieving the pain associated with a chronic headache offers much-needed relief, but will predictably return if the root cause is not addressed.

Biden’s immediate predecessor is a symptom; behind him is a root cause that remains largely unnoticed. That the former president could be a standard bearer for one of the major political parties, let alone ascend to the presidency is telling about the state of American democracy.

Grievance, anger and othering are not political policies. They are no more than temporary elixirs to fuel passions. While such impulses may prove pernicious toward certain groups, rarely, if ever, do they improve the lives of the supporters titillated by the banality.

As newsworthy as a former president being indicted for a series of crimes that places Watergate on par with jaywalking it is only a symptom. The root cause remains untreated. If the malignancy reaches the lymph nodes of our democracy the current symptoms will be an irrelevant memory.