America is having another birthday. Beyond the traditional festivities, what is at the heart of its annual commemoration?

A portion of American sustainability is its uncanny ability to exist in the space between the specificity found in its stated goals of liberty and equality while accepting a certain amount of abstraction.

The Declaration of Independence is sufficiently abstract, committing all Americans to the civic virtues of liberty and equality while calling us to ignore the incongruence. Absolute freedom cannot lead to absolute equality.

For 247 years the abstraction has existed between the polarities of those touting American greatness void of any shortcomings, while the contrarian view holds the nation is an irredeemably flawed enterprise. Both options possess enough truth to confer some legitimacy but are hardly adequate to fully explain the complexity of the American experiment.

We might understand America’s founding document and its subsequent practice of those aspirational ideals as mirroring its enigmatic principal author, Thomas Jefferson.

Jefferson was overflowing with idealism and contradiction. He proclaimed a wary eye against government overreach, but as president single-handedly doubled the size of the country. Publicly, he was fiscally conservative while consistently living beyond his means, sometimes at taxpayer expense. Moreover, the artisan of America’s civic virtue of liberty and equality owned more than 600 human beings during his lifetime. Though all of us are walking contradictions of high and low moments, Jefferson’s are passed down for posterity to examine.

But Jefferson also provided imperishable language by distilling two centuries of enlightenment thinking into a single sentence:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

In 1852, abolitionist Frederick Douglass questioned the relevance of the July 4 celebrations to the enslaved, but not the efficacy of the document. Douglass offers: “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”

The aforementioned passage is resurrected annually around America’s July 4 commemoration. It serves as the historical gold standard for those who see contemporary celebrations of the nation’s birth to be much ado about nothing. Using the power of Douglass’ words, the emphasis he placed on “your 4th of July” denotes a holiday pregnant with paradox — a nation that originally bestowed full citizenship to no more than 25% of the population (white male landowners) remained unable to reconcile its inglorious past.

During those same remarks, Douglass also stated the Declaration of Independence was “the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it.” He added, “The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”

The latter Douglass quotations embody America’s perennial challenge. American viability depends on a large swath of the population accepting the principles of freedom and egalitarianism in a macro context without being unduly hamstrung by the abstraction.

This unprecedented undertaking cannot be handcuffed to homogenization based on doctrinal or physical considerations. It is greater than any supercilious understanding of American exceptionalism, which is ultimately a sophomoric notion that through divine providence America is exemplary compared to other nations.

Embracing the yarn of American exceptionalism devalues the original radical undertaking of liberty and equality. Moreover, these idolatrous claims view dissent as antithetical rather than integral to the American project.

Under American exceptionalism, dissent is often viewed as hating the country. The foundation of the Declaration of Independence is dissent; it is the oxygen of our democratic-republican form of government. Dissent is invariably what moves the leviathan known as the American experiment closer to its original precepts.

Authentic love for America is not found in flag lapel pins or whether one holds his or her hand over their heart during the Pledge of Allegiance. Authentic love for the nation is to see it as it is, holding its historical high and low moments with equal valor. It is supporting one’s rights without the burden of agreement. Pursuing liberty and equality may be unattainable literally but being American requires an undaunted commitment to it while simultaneously accepting the abstraction.