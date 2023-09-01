What is it about our national motto, “In God We Trust,” that makes Democrats recoil as if they’d been poked with a red-hot branding iron?

A couple of weeks ago, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted down a proposal to inscribe our national motto on 10 government buildings. It would have cost about $40,000, which, compared to most government programs, is pocket change.

The initiative, presented by Commissioner James Upchurch, was defeated 6-2 on a party-line vote. All six “nay” votes came from Democrats; the two in favor, from Republicans Upchurch and Pat Tillman.

Although a few of the naysayers complained about the cost of the program, that’s not a very persuasive argument. In fact, Upchurch offered to cover the cost himself. So, what accounts for the unanimous opposition of the board’s progressives — and their fellow travelers on the left who penned letters in these pages?

Board Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston claims to have been a supporter of the idea, until Upchurch told another local publication (the allegedly conservative one) that the national motto would remind us of the need to restore “traditional values.”

That was the last straw for Alston, who said he didn’t want the program to become political. “I told Commissioner Upchurch,” Alston said, “that I did not want to get caught up in right-wing ideology.”

Wait a minute. Is belief in a higher power strictly the domain of conservatives? (We are talking about our national motto —not some right-wing talking point.) Are “traditional values” also strictly the domain of the political right? To what traditional values does the chairman object? And, if any of Alston’s Democratic colleagues disagree with him, shouldn’t they stand up and say so?

Commissioner Kay Cashion voted against Upchurch’s proposal because it isn’t inclusive enough. “We have to respect that the public is represented in many ways,” she opined — meaning, presumably, that some citizens do not embrace Christianity. We don’t want to offend anyone, of course. Perhaps we should simply disavow the nation’s creed, in order to be more “inclusive.”

There was a time, early in our history, when we celebrated what we had in common. Read, for example, The Federalist No. 2, written by John Jay, or look up Washington’s unapologetically assimilationist remarks on immigration. Conversely, in the modern era, we dwell on “diversity” and magnify that which divides us. We no longer expect anyone to conform to the dominant culture, or to “Americanize.” Bent on self-destruction, we have abandoned the nation’s unofficial motto: e pluribus unum, or “out of many, one.”

Letters to the editor in these pages echo Cashion’s sensitivity concerns. One writer argues that “inscriptions about one god are simply divisive and wouldn’t represent all of us.” Another reminds us that the county’s population includes “people who hold varied religious beliefs or no religious beliefs whatsoever, and who are protected by the separation of church and state in our Constitution.”

That’s debatable. The text of the Constitution says nothing about a separation of church and state. In fact, when the First Amendment was ratified in 1791, and for many years afterward, several states had established religions. Thomas Jefferson’s private letter about a “wall of separation” has created much confusion about this.

Far more relevant are the views of the primary author of the First Amendment, a gentleman by the name of Fisher Ames. He was a devout Christian who believed the Bible should be the foundation of our republic, and that it should be studied in all public schools.

While serving as a congressman, Ames argued to his colleagues: “Should not the Bible regain the place it once held as a schoolbook? Its morals are pure, its examples are captivating and noble.”

Ames would have scornfully dismissed the notion of a “wall of separation” between church and state.

Local Democrats have distanced themselves from our national motto and traditional values alike. Fisher Ames must be rolling in his grave.