The world of professional golf — players, sponsors, media and fans — was blindsided last month by a sudden announcement that the breakaway Saudi-funded LIV golf league, the PGA and the European DPA tours had buried the hatchet and were merging.

Two adages from past mentors and one from the poker table capture the dynamics and offer lessons for our political environment.

“Cutthroat competition cuts both ways.” This adage came from a wise organizational psychologist, who reminded me that stress and competitive vigor can stimulate performance but too much causes defensiveness, a fixation on getting even and a lack of customer focus.

Professional golf suffered an overdose of cutthroat competition and paid the price. The sniping, player poaching, accusations and legal entanglements nicked the throats of both the PGA and LIV. Fans were alienated, players were divided and open competition among top players ended.

Pro golf’s decision-makers learned a painful lesson from the business world: a culture that focuses on product quality and service will succeed and one that is consumed with disparaging rivals will fail.

The good news for professional golf is that the merger could establish a moderating culture and foster healthy competition without negative stereotyping and in-fighting. The not-so-good-news is that the Saudi financial handcuffs remain clasped.

What golf learned from business, our political system can learn from golf. Blaming, accepting falsehoods and scoring “gotcha” points may feel good and result in some votes, but it, ultimately, will lead to gridlock, a distracting internal focus and an inability to responsibly serve the public.

Unlike the sport of golf, we don’t have Saudi oil money to lubricate our fractured political system. We have to repair it ourselves and, given the political and media-induced disdain for truth and objective facts, it won’t be easy. We need the courage to stand up to extremism and the discipline to support and elect candidates from either party who seek moderation, truth and bipartisan solutions.

“Take the brutality out of honesty.” Brutal honesty is harmful and turns feedback into a punitive process that benefits the sender, not the receiver. A mentor liked the term “caring candor.” As the PGA/LIV relationship ground on, accusatory comments arose from both sides. LIV converts were characterized as selling their souls to a repressive purveyor of sports-washing and PGA loyalists were chastised for not taking more money for less work. Remarks like these were neither candid nor caring.

The lesson for political leaders is that authentic leadership is a helping, not a punitive process. We need public servants whose concept of service is not belittling or putting down others. We either need to replace them who do or hold them accountable for the toxic consequences of their behavior.

“Money talks and BS walks.” In poker, it’s the chips you put on the table, not the words that come from your mouth, that keep you in the game. In golf, the chips came from Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and the BS came from PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The glue that will hold the merger together is the previously vilified, now opportunistically cleansed, Saudi money and the promise of an international, for-profit golfing empire. Monahan said he realized that people would call him a hypocrite. He was right, but he will be taking his hypocrisy all the way to the bank.

Money definitely talks in our political system. For those who value honesty and fairness, two things are necessary: more chips and a halt to undisclosed, unlimited campaign contributions.