The biblical message, “The truth shall set you free,” may be central to Christian theology but, as experienced by Iowa meteorologist Chris Gloninger, it can have the opposite effect in today’s politically charged, conspiracy-theory-driven reality.

This sweltering summer — July was the hottest in human history — gave testimony to the truth of global warming.

So, Gloninger began to incorporate climate change truth into his Des Moines TV weather report. Rather than appreciation, he received angry emails and a death threat.

Ultimately, he resigned and ended an 18-year broadcast journalism career.

For Gloninger, the truth didn’t set him free. It cost him his job.

Intimidating a TV reporter over including climate change information in his weather forecast is an example of a broader trend of anger, retribution and occasional violence from people who don’t want to hear the truth.

Former Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney bravely spoke truth to vindictive power when, during the January 6 Select Committee hearings, she called out her fellow Republicans for “defending the indefensible.” As a result, she was censured by the Republican National Committee, stripped of her House committee assignments and lost the Wyoming primary. That she was a staunch conservative and a previously rising star in the Republican congressional hierarchy was of no consequence. The truth didn’t set her free; it took away her ability to serve as an elected representative.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.’s irresponsible anti-vaxxing statements illustrate a different dimension of truth and freedom: those who believe his lies sacrifice the freedom to protect themselves. People who are seduced by the aura of the Kennedy name or believe absurd fabrications such as the COVID-19 vaccine containing microchips used for tracking or surveillance are at physical risk. The truth that will set them free and keep them healthy is blocked by an inability to distinguish fantasy from reality.

As we march toward the 2024 election, the truth has not liberated the more than 60% of Republicans who still claim to believe the last one was rigged. When confronted with clear evidence that Biden won, they sink deeper into their shared fantasy. Truth has not set them free; it has made them unthinking pawns in service of the ambitions of a manipulative narcissist.

As demonstrated by the attack on our Capital, one reaction to the collision of truth with culturally conditioned false beliefs was violence. Equally alarming were threats and intimidation of election workers. The experience of Georgia’s Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss is an example. Falsely accused of ballot rigging — now officially judged innocent — their honest and truthful election administration not only failed to set them free, it deeply affected their lives. In Freeman’s words, “There is nowhere I feel safe. I have lost my name and I have lost my reputation. All because a group of people starting with Number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter.”

So, how can we use truth to keep ourselves free and help others while living in a culture where social media, propaganda-oriented news outlets and political frauds collude to demean honesty and thwart reality? The answer involves having the courage to reject irrational analysis, the discipline to engage in critical thinking, and belief in the validity of the scientific method.

Critical thinking consists of objectively analyzing information and ideas, questioning assumptions, considering evidence, identifying biases and making reason-based judgments. We need to practice it ourselves and model it for others, particularly our children. Helping students develop critical thinking skills is not central to our public educational system. And what little such instruction exists is under severe threat by state legislatures and school boards that mandate off-limits subjects and repress the open exploration of ideas.

The scientific method leads to objective, testable conclusions that stand in opposition to the fraudulent, self-serving subjectivity described by former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway as “alternative facts.”

Critical thinking and the scientific method pulled Western civilization out of the superstitions, myths and harmful fabrications of the dark ages. We sorely need to harness their power to pull us together now.