Cone Health is appealing the approval of a state Certificate of Need that would allow Atrium Wake Forest Baptist to build a new hospital in northwest Greensboro.

There are legitimate needs in the communities we serve, including greater access to affordable health care. Atrium’s expensive and redundant plan to cherry-pick a lucrative slice of the local market, though, is about meeting the business needs of a huge, multi-state health network.

So, what is Cone Health doing to meet the real needs of people in our service area? We are investing in underserved neighborhoods and partnering with local governments on projects. These include a community wellness hub at the Vance Chavis Branch Library, a health and fitness medical center at the Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex, and health and wellness programs at the Warnersville Recreation Center.

All that is on top of our ongoing commitment to our flagship, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital near downtown Greensboro, where we recently built a state-of-the-art maternity and children’s facility and have broken ground on a major new cardiovascular center. Cone Health also is investing in telemedicine, rural services, and behavioral health.

Many of our projects, including the groundbreaking Sagewell Health & Fitness in MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway, emphasize wellness and prevention over the old heads-on-beds model of health care. Our value-based strategy is the future of health care — a very different approach than the old-school facility Atrium wants to put in a wealthy neighborhood, which would reduce access for our neighbors in High Point and potentially raise costs here.

As a longtime trustee of the Cone Health system and a member of its founding family, no mission is more important to me than the one defined by Bertha Cone in our 1911 founding document, which says we will strive to “alleviate human suffering” regardless of anyone’s ability to pay. Competition can be a good thing, but a new hospital in a well-served corner of the city is not what our community needs now.