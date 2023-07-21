One of the best

The entire community needs to thank and congratulate Donald Moore, who announced his retirement last week as general manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Donald joined the Grasshoppers in 2001. He led the franchise to a record as one of the best in all of minor-league baseball. More than 7 million fans have enjoyed themselves at Hopper games since Don became general manager.

Dizzy Dean used to say that bragging ain’t bragging if you can prove it. Don can prove we are one of the best.

Thank you, Donald Moore, for your outstanding job with the Grasshoppers!

Jim Melvin

Greensboro The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

Harmful buildings

Greensboro’s grab for businesses has left its residents to pay for the damage and destruction to the environment without any remedies. I visited the new Lidl grocery store and was amazed at how much heat radiated from the parking lot when I got out of my car.

This, along with the huge warehouses being built, some occupied, some empty, are contributing to global warming. I suggest that any new business and any existing buildings that are not occupied be required to have rooftop gardens to compensate for the destruction of trees and natural ground cover destroyed to build these behemoths. If we want business, we need everyone to cooperate and do what is necessary to help remediate each building’s effect. We can’t continue to build without a plan to keep global warming under control.

Yes, I know: It costs money. And there lies the problem. Our municipalities are so hell-bent on getting money that the soul of the community has been sold. This ain’t right. We need to think about our communities and a healthy environment for all of our residents. Money won’t do anyone any good if we’re all dying from the climate.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Memory test?

Admittedly, most of your readers are probably like I am: over 50 (or way over in my case). But we’re not too old to recognize that we read page B6 in Tuesday’s edition about “Sending in the Smokejumpers” and then the exact same article is in our Wednesday issue on page A8!

What happened? Are you trying to make us doubt our memories?

Nancy W. Short

Greensboro

‘Dream’ come true

On July 11, a unique Greensboro Opera program took place at Mount Zion Baptist Church, delighting all who attended. Sixteen inexperienced local children performed Elvira Green’s sparkling adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” under the direction of Miss Green. A mezzo-soprano with 35 years of singing for New York’s Metropolitan Opera, Miss Green has adapted and directed her own adaptations for underserved children in Greensboro Opera’s Youth Opera Camp for many years.

A description of the camp’s goals from the original plans in 1995 included : “1) to offer educational enrichment in opera and musical theatre to middle school children and 2) to foster family and community involvement and pride in the children’s accomplishments.”

How marvelous that, since 1995, Miss Green has offered her many talents to unite Greensboro Opera and families of southeast Greensboro in pursuing numerous joint musical endeavors. Few cities can boast of an enduring multicultural program sponsored by their own opera companies.

After the July 11 performance, Miss Green enjoyed a video tribute made by the children in her cast, and then announced her much-deserved retirement from Opera Camp. Greensboro owes Elvira Green a standing ovation, at the very least, for her devotion to children and music for so many years.

Barbara Baillet Moran

Greensboro

Masters of strategy

And I always thought that Donald Trump was the world’s greatest political strategist! His ability to coherently and logically state his and his party’s core principles and values, and deftly navigate the overall electorate so as to unite, rather than divide and alienate, a majority of the country is sheer genius.

Now, the party perhaps has an even more astute political savant in Ron DeSantis, whose absolute disdain and disgust for Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck is about as American as the North Korean nuclear program and Osama bin Laden’s old Christmas list.

DeSantis’ obsession with using the word “woke” in a derogatory and pejorative manner is yet another example of a Republican hijacking the English language to try to make a political point that, in truth, is an overwhelming positive compliment.

Merriam-Webster defines “woke” as “aware of actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social injustice).”

The opposite of “woke,” would be something like “being unaware and inattentive to important societal facts and issues (such as racial and social injustice).” Well, if DeSantis’s belief is that there is no racial or social injustice to be aware of and attentive to in America today, then he is in complete denial of reality as much as Trump and has no business representing any group within the greatest country on Earth.

Now, if it was 1863, in the middle of the Civil War, DeSantis would be right at home in the Confederacy.

David Thompson

Greensboro