David Noer begins his Sept. 10 column (“If our political leaders were selected like business leaders …”) with a basic assertion that is shared by many Americans. Quoting a friend, he says that we’d be better off if we would “run the government like a business.”

Noer proceeds to evaluate a number of candidates and rate them according to their business acumen. He likes Amy Klobuchar on the Democratic side and Nikki Haley among the Republicans. Fair enough.

But I think it is important to say that goals matter. While enlightened businesspeople may consider matters of fairness and community values, our local, state and national economies are dominated by corporations for which there is only one mandate: profits. This is what is commonly referred to as “the bottom line.” Thankfully, we have a constitution that obligates our government to balance financial success with the health, safety and welfare of citizens.

Noer notes that “moral, ethical and legal entanglements are definite barriers to the selection of business leaders in public corporations.” He seems to believe that if only we could bypass those “entanglements,” we could really get down to business! No dictator in history would disagree.

Occasionally we all feel the frustrations of government bureaucracy, but some inefficiency is the price we pay for following the rule of law. If you are among those who wish some strong business leader would just take charge and set things right, you are taking a page from the playbook of disgraced former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and a real estate tycoon named Trump.

We all want the government to be a good steward of our tax moneys. When we don’t think that is the case we have mechanisms to raise concerns, lodge protests and, ultimately, vote for people who agree with our positions. Inevitably, those avenues will sometimes seem inadequate, but they are the tools of democracy.

When we value efficiency, productivity and profits more than the democratic process, we throw out the baby with the bathwater.