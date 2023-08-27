There’ve been a lot of great country songs about small towns and the working class, but none of them came out this summer.

I’m a country music fan. I like the old stuff, but shoot, I’ll gladly sing along to most of the new stuff as I hum down the highway. I love the storytelling lyrics, the fun wordplay. I like the slide guitar, the twang. I love Reba and Loretta. I love Garth and Dwight.

But this summer, country music took a few embarrassing blows.

The music video for Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” was quickly pulled off Country Music Television after listeners raised the alarm that it appeared to glorify extralegal, vigilante violence. Aldean argued this wasn’t his intent, but it certainly didn’t help that his all-white band filmed the video in front of the Columbia, Tenn., courthouse — the exact spot where a Black teenager was pulled out of the jail, dragged behind a car and lynched.

Besides conjuring some of the worst of American history, Aldean’s song tried to exacerbate the supposed “urban/rural divide” while giving an approving nod to the violent retribution against one’s political enemies. Interspersed between shots of Aldean singing in front of the courthouse are news clips intentionally evoking Black Lives Matter protests. It’s long been a Fox News trope that those protests were violent, though more than 93% were entirely peaceful (ACLED, 2020). Internet sleuths have demonstrated that much of Aldean’s footage is from outside of the U.S.

They DO try that in a small town

Fact doesn’t deter Jason Aldean. If he lived in a small town, he might know that racial justice protests have never been limited to urban places. Columbia, Tenn., was the site of huge racial justice protests in the 1940s (of note, those protests against Jim Crow by veterans returning from the war did turn violent). And rural folks did in fact “try that” in their small towns again in 2020: Thousands of small towns held local demonstrations after the murder of George Floyd and many continue organizing today (ACLED, 2020).

Not only does Aldean not live in a small town, but he also didn’t grow up in a small town (to be fair, he also doesn’t write his own songs). Thus, it’s no surprise his homogenous view of rural America is wildly off the mark. Nationally, rural communities are rapidly diversifying (Brookings 2020) and certainly the rural South has never been all-white. Here in North Carolina, the proportion of the urban Black population (21.3%) and the rural Black population (20.4%) are nearly identical (U.S. Census 2020).

Small towns are not the province of conservative whites nor is rural America inflexibly conservative. While the story goes that rural voters have long felt abandoned by Democrats, they also see the shallowness in Republican pandering. In North Carolina, it was voters in Cabarrus County that held off a Republican supermajority last year, voters in Granville County who elected a progressive Black man to be their sheriff, and voters in Alamance County who elected the first Latino to the legislature in 2020.

‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

As a longtime country fan, I was inclined to ignore Aldean because I know for every passing Toby Keith there is a Willie Nelson and a Dolly Parton. But then last week the right doubled down on their supposed ownership of the genre and championed “Rich Men North of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony.

Where Aldean seems overproduced and, frankly, a bit like the wealthy elite that he is, Anthony seems much closer to his subject matter (he lives in a small Virginia town, not in a big Nashville mansion). Anthony sings some real and resonant truths about working America, such as enduring hard work for low wages and trying to balance a life that, no matter how we try, doesn’t add up to what we’ve been promised. This is the stuff that for a long while has made up good country music.

But, behaving as if it were the first country tune with blue-collar lyrics, conservative pundits and hacks quickly championed Anthony’s song. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his working-class truth-telling that skyrocketed Anthony into the limelight, but instead the lines where he grossly turns his back on his own neighbors. Anthony doesn’t stick with blaming the “rich men” for his woes as the song’s title promises, but instead turns his ire on the “obese milkin’ welfare.” He acknowledges that “young men are putting themselves six feet underground” but he doesn’t mention Big Pharma. He sings about “overtime hours for b———t pay” but seems to think his taxes paying for his neighbor’s “fudge rounds” is the reason he is struggling, not his bosses’ refusal to increase his pay.

Somehow, song spares Wall Street

The right-wing talk show hosts making him famous are far less concerned about Anthony “selling his soul” than they are in his myopic inability to look as far north as Wall Street.

But they’ve always preferred those of us more willing to punch down than to look up. That’s what we can learn by the celebration of Anthony’s blame game on other poor people and of Aldean’s call to arms against our own neighbors.

The right is securing their battle hymns and setting their marching orders to music as they prepare for 2024, but they’re doing that on our small town working people’s backs. I suspect that both voters and the rest of country music will have something to say about all that.

This weekend I will drive up to Virginia to see my parents, who live in the same town as Oliver Anthony. But it won’t be his song playing on my radio, and it certainly won’t be Aldean’s. I’m going to stick to the country music that sings for, not against, us. Maybe I’ll pop in John Prine’s “Paradise.” Or Isabell’s “Something More Than Free.” Jorosz’s “Hometown.” Haggard’s “Hungry Eyes.”

Fortunately, I have plenty to pick from.