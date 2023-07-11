Regarding Froma Harrop’s July 6 column:

Do we really need to travel? Yes!

The first time I had the opportunity to travel to New York City I was a freshman in college, and my parents flew me to visit my sister over fall break.

As soon as I arrived, I got lost.

I remember the pace of the airport. The smell of the “big city,” cars honking, buses flying past, people shouting.

My senses were heightened. I was intimidated and unsure. I had to figure out how to find my way in an unfamiliar environment.

There’s a difference between tourists and travelers. I’m a traveler. I crave adventure, I look forward to the unexpected and I’m always grateful for the opportunity.

Eventually, I found my way out of LaGuardia, to the East Village and to my sister’s apartment. During that memorable weekend I had so many firsts. Sushi, MoMa, “Trainspotting” and a drag show.

“Something to look forward to” is part of the fun. I read menus before I’ve even packed my bags. I can’t imagine how some folks visiting (obvious) tourist hotspots like Rome, Barcelona, Dubrovnik or Bar Harbor becomes tedious. Not for me! I’ll take the walking tour, meet some locals to get tips for avoiding the crowds and where to find the best food and drink. All due respect to Shakespeare, but to Rosalind I recommend she and Celia pass up Bar Harbor and visit Monhegan Island for an incredible Maine adventure.

And the food! If you’re not serious about food, trying the local food, it’s a real problem. You can only have white truffles straight from the ground if you’re in Italy during truffle season and there’s nothing like eating real Biltong in the stadium at a South African rugby match.

I want to have experiences and travel to interesting new places. Damn right I have a list! You should, too! I want to have stories to tell and friends all over the world; you keep your fancy backsplash.

I need to travel because that’s how I learn about the world.

Augustine of Hippo: “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.”