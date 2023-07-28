The proposed budget for North Carolina supported by the Republican majority includes a big boondoggle for wealthy families we should all know about: The budget will include a taxpayer-funded scholarship for virtually every student in the state who attends private school.

These scholarships (also known as vouchers) are not the kind of scholarships initially introduced to North Carolina a decade ago when the Opportunity Scholarship Program began. They no longer target students from low-income families. They no longer focus on students who tried, but felt dissatisfied with, their local public school. They no longer have only a limited effect on funding for public schools.

Instead, the proposed changes to the program will subsidize any child in North Carolina who attends a private school, including a private religious school, with up to $7,700 a year (and counting). Over 10 years, the cost to the taxpayers will be an astonishing $3.6 billion.

Despite the changes designed to expand tax-funded scholarships, the program will remain as it is in disturbing ways: The private schools receiving the state money will remain completely unregulated and unaccountable to the public. The schools may continue to choose their own curricula, including a curriculum that is completely biblically based and rejects modern science; hire unlicensed teachers; and continue to get state funding regardless of the academic outcomes of their students. The schools may systematically discriminate, refusing to admit English-language learners, children with poor academic records, gay children and children with disabilities, to name a few.

The new appropriations for private school tuition could, of course, be used to support public schools. But not only will all that money go to private schools, but public school district budgets will see a decline of their state funding for each student who leaves the district for a private school. The Office of State Budget and Management estimates this decline could be up to 8% of a district’s state funding. This would amount to more than $200 million in reductions for public schools in a single year.

These reductions are part of a long-term trend. Despite the state constitutional requirement that the General Assembly adequately fund public schools, the state’s schools have been chronically underfunded by hundreds of millions of dollars. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled last November that the underfunding has deprived thousands upon thousands of students in our state of the opportunity for a sound, basic education. A national study of state school funding shows that North Carolina is nearly last in the country on a metric called “fiscal effort.” That means we spend a smaller portion of our available resources on public education than all but three other states. The proposed budget will only make that worse.

As our state’s commitment to public education declines, its commitment to our communities declines as well. The public schools, especially in rural counties, are at the core of community life. Elected school boards help establish a community’s educational values for the vast majority of students who remain in public schools. The legislature’s continued reduction of support for public education makes it harder and harder for those boards to put those shared community values into operation as funding is harder and harder to come by. As more children attend private schools, communities can find themselves splintering and losing their collective spirit.

Local public schools remain at the heart of our democracy. If you support them, tell your representative to prioritize public school funding. For the sake of our students and the communities in which they live, let’s end private school subsidies.