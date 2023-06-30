House Bill 314, concerning “compelled speech,” is now law in North Carolina. It is also called the “Nondiscrimination and Dignity in State Work” Act. It prohibits “compelled speech” in state government offices and the community college system. It would prevent state agencies from asking prospective employees about their “beliefs, affiliations, ideals or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action as a condition of employment.” The bill also contains parts of the former House Bill 187 that was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this year. Those elements are designed to prevent the state from promoting 13 concepts, including the ideas that

“One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex."

"An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive" or “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

It is hard to understand the problem this bill was designed to redress, as no one is required to answer questions about their “beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action” as a condition of employment in North Carolina. However, if you, as many in the Republican Party of this state think, that answering questions during a job interview about an individual’s track record in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts is discriminatory, then this bill certainly fits your agenda. DEI efforts are meant to redress past and ongoing discrimination against racially subordinated groups, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals. This kind of discrimination has been shown to impair the capacity of organizations, including state offices and community colleges, to meet their missions.

Ongoing discrimination narrowis an organization’s talent pool and efficiency, and therefore harms the people of North Carolina. Thus, it makes sense to evaluate potential employees for their knowledge of DEI principles and practices as one of (but not the only) dimension by which an applicant is evaluated. Taking away the capacity of state offices and community colleges to evaluate candidates in this arena is reactionary.

The portion of Bill 364 derived from former Bill 187 is a closeted attack on the academic discipline of critical race theory (CRT). However, these requirements are unnecessary because CRT does not advance any of the claims addressed by the bill. CRT theorists don’t claim that any “race or sex” is superior to another. Indeed, CRT is hinged on the idea that the racial categories that we have lived under in the United States are not biological divisions of the human species, but socially defined groups, associated with the history of colonialism and chattel slavery in the Western Hemisphere. Thus, as our socially defined races are nonbiological categories none can be innately superior to others, nor can anyone be “inherently” racist. The fact of the social definition of races is discussed in great detail in my book with Alan Goodman, "Racism, Not Race" (2022). Our reasoning is also underscored by a report released by a select committee of the National Academy of Sciences, Medicine, and Engineering on March 17.

Neither does CRT claim that anyone bears responsibility for the actions of others in the past. What it does say is that the past actions of European Americans resulted in a modern society in which opportunity is still stratified by socially defined race. Anti-racists argue that it is the responsibility of everyone within this society to work toward justice and equity for all people. This is simple common sense, in that unjust societies are not sustainable.

In reality, HB 314 is designed to resist movement toward a just society by characterizing progressives and progressive policies as discriminatory. The ultimate goal of these laws is take away the tools to move toward justice by producing a false narrative about American history and the injustices that currently plague our society. In this way, systems of structural racism, sexism, and anti-gay/transgender bigotry will continue to be buttressed under the cover of law.