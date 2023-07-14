I never thought I would see the day when something coming out of the mouth of an elected official shocked me. I was wrong. Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville achieved that, first in an interview on Alabama radio, and again in a televised interview with Kaitlin Collins on CNN. When asked about the danger of white nationalism in the military he said: “A white nationalist is just an American.”

Tuberville then claimed that he was not a racist and was opposed to racism. He added that he felt equating “white nationalism” with racism was just an “opinion” fostered by the Democratic Party’s identity politics agenda. However, within 24 hours of the CNN statement he backpedaled from that claim. This occurred under considerable pressure from Republican Party leaders such as Mitch McConnell.

The historical record is clear on the origins of the term “white nationalism.” It began in 1990 as an attempt to legitimatize avowedly racist ideology and organizations. The proponents of this idea felt that more could be gained for their agenda by encouraging their foot soldiers to wear suits and ties, as opposed to swastikas, tattoos and shaved heads. They wanted to change minds about the efficacy of their tactics of racist terror and violence, and by doing so emphasize white culture over white supremacy.

The leading white nationalist website in the world is called “Stormfront.” It was founded by Don Black (born in 1953). Well before his appearance in cyberspace, Black had a long history in the White Nationalist Movement. At age of 15, he was exposed to White Power and Skinhead literature such as “Our Nordic Race.” He then joined the neo-Nazi National Socialist White People’s Party. He soon became David Duke’s second in command and the Grand Wizard for the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in 1980.

In 2004, Stormfront had 30,000 members, but by 2016 its membership had grown to 100,000. On the day after President Obama’s reelection in 2012, so many individuals bombarded its website that it crashed. On that same day, Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly stated, “The White Establishment is now the minority.

In response to O’Reilly’s statement, Stormfront changed its mission and incorporated the language: “We are the voice of the new, embattled minority!” Today, there are over 269,000 registered members.

Thus, the appeal of white nationalism results from the fear that by 2045 whites will no longer have the numbers to dominate American social life. Thus, it emphasizes white superiority, the desire to return to “traditional” America and separatism.

In 2009 the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) considered the impact that this ideology might have on the military. That year a DHS report assessed that “rightwing extremists will attempt to recruit and radicalize returning veterans in order to exploit their skills and knowledge derived from military training and combat. ” This concern was great enough that in 2019 the U.S. House included the term “white nationalism” in the list of characteristics used to screen military enlistees in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). However, the Senate removed that as a characteristic of concern. It was wrong.

The Center for Strategic Studies showed that in 2020, 67% of the domestic terror attacks were conducted by white supremacists. Many of these individuals had military training and were associated with various militia groups. These groups played a major role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Evidence of this was apparent, such as in the attackers erecting a hangman’s noose, waving the Confederate flag and wearing white nationalist paraphernalia.

The problem is that Tuberville is not the only elected official at the national and state levels with allegiance to white nationalism. We can see this working in a variety of legislation being put forward in an attempt to stop “woke” or “identity” politics. Now more than ever, we must vigorously resist white nationalism as a direct attempt to subvert our democracy.