After reading a more comprehensive article on the city of Greensboro’s new loose-leaf collection policy, I have the following comments:

For thousands of citizens who are old, disabled or have physical limitations, the new policy will likely make it impossible to cope with the weight of a full or half-full 95-gallon can, or to haul heavy paper bags to the street.

I am in my 80s and in good health for my age. My limited strength allows me to roll a 35-gallon can of leaves or grass to the street but I cannot haul one to the street without wheels.

My sister-in-law, also in her 80s, has a steep incline on her driveway. Her disability is cancer. She’s one of a handful of elderly and single people I know who are unable to cope with the new rules.

Taxes have precipitously increased for most homeowners. That also means the added tax burden is passed on to renters. The majority of Greensboro’s citizens have limited budgets. The added burden of purchasing bags to contain yard waste will be considerable. I estimate I currently use the equivalent of at least 100 bags a year.

Thirty-five-gallon cans need to be an option to disposable paper bags. Many folks already have cans for yard refuse.

The new policy states that if the pickup is Monday, “Cans/bags are not to be put out before DUSK.” Unfortunately, my son and his wife are blind. When is it dusk if you are blind? They are self-sufficient, including my son hauling his trash cans from the backyard to the street. A city attorney needs to reexamine this wording. I recommend a more reasonable time: 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

It is time for organizations that serve the elderly and the handicapped and disabled to speak up and consider suing the city. The folks on the City Council do not seem amenable to rational policies that could accommodate all of Greensboro’s citizens.

No doubt my stated concerns are only the tip of the iceberg.