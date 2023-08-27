The Aug. 23 News & Record front-page, above-the-fold headline read: “ ‘Big step forward’ for police.”

The subheading was descriptive: “Chief will petition for release of footage after critical incidents”. The first full sentence was even more descriptive: “In a significant policy change, Chief John Thompson will petition the court to allow release of police footage after every “critical incident” — not just when there is public pressure to do so.”

But scrutiny reveals how meaningless this “big step” is. The new policy simply states the chief may seek a court order to have the police body-worn camera footage released to the public. Worse, the policy that any legal efforts by the chief to have the footage released to the public would come only after the district attorney has made a decision on whether to seek a criminal indictment of the officer. That nearly always means months and months of delay — the very months when the public needs to see for itself what happened.

So, months after an officer kills or nearly kills a Black person the chief “may,” which means might or might not seek public release of the footage. Some big step.

In addition, not all “use of force” by the police is covered by this new policy. The new policy only deals with critical incidents defined as those causing death or serious bodily harm. However, another category of data kept by the city labeled “use of force” is very serious any time it happens. The lowest level is “physical force” defined as force not involving assigned “tools” such as tear gas, impact weapons, tasers, etc., but that nevertheless “results in an injury or complaint of injury.”

That is a big deal; think of it happening to you or your family or your neighbor — which means it is a big deal for everyone.

Here is a shocking fact: The city’s own data show that at least since 2017 the police have engaged in “use of force,” which at minimum results in injury or a complaint of injury, at three times the rate against Black residents as against white residents. How could the chief totally skip over this blazing red flag and then brag about his meaningless new policy regarding “critical incidents”?

Let me say it starkly: It seems that the current pattern of racist “use of force,” an admitted fact, does not matter to our police department.

I have personally spoken to the chief about these issues and spoken several times to City Council members at their open meetings, as have several other citizens. We have shown them the graphs revealing the clear pattern and practice of racist policing. Not one city official has raised a peep or demanded any more transparency or accountability.

Notably, Mayor Vaughan repeatedly tries to downplay “use of force” by suggesting it includes when officers simply touch someone, helping to move them, whereas the official definitions require an injury or complaint of injury.

A local weekly publication, Triad City Beat, revealed in its Aug. 24 edition that the city has spent more than $4.3 million in taxpayer money in the last five years on private lawyers to defend police against civil lawsuits by Black or brown victims alleging excessive use of force; some of these victims died as a result.

Some of the costliest of those lawsuits are ongoing, as is the attorney-fee meter. The city is even paying for the lawyer of a police officer who the city fired and who has been indicted for killing a person of color. This figure does not include millions of dollars paid out to settle some of the cases.

If this is not the Greensboro you want, demand that the council enact its own new policy that actually ensures transparency to the public and accountability from the police department.