Big companies may grab headlines for creating a lot of jobs, but entrepreneurs and small businesses employ 60% of the U.S. workforce and have been responsible for the vast majority of job creation over the last twenty years.

This Labor Day, with unemployment low and companies struggling to find the workforce they need to fill jobs, we should recognize the individuals with the vision and courage to start their own businesses. Those businesses create jobs, provide experience, training and good wages, ultimately, creating the majority of job growth in our community.

If we want to grow our talent pool, we must support programs that grow our entrepreneurs and support them and their employees with facilities, job training, mentoring and other services. As we ponder the question of why participation in the labor force has diminished, we should consider the possibility that more and more people are working in their home offices — or in their garages — mapping out plans to start their own businesses and trying to understand all the pieces they need to put together.

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE), a nonprofit economic development organization in Greensboro, located in a building formerly owned and occupied by Carolina Steel, has been a magnet and supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow. Thousands of jobs have been created by companies that began at NCFE, many utilizing workforce training provided in our facility, and those companies have generated an estimated $137 million in revenue over the past decade.

That’s why we are launching a new facility — The Steelhouse — which will be a one-of-a-kind ecosystem spanning 15 acres and poised to become a center of urban manufacturing and innovation. It will be a vibrant community comprised of entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans and support organizations. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity in our region to support entrepreneurs and, through them, to grow our skilled workforce. A growing workforce will directly impact the growth of our community.

Companies, big or small, need to be located where the talent is. That may mean proximity to universities and other similarly situated companies. It also means being in communities that are supporting, training and helping to develop vibrant new businesses. That creates the kind of energy and synergies that help small businesses thrive.

The type of experience and opportunities employees get at a small start-up can catapult them forward in their careers at a rapid pace. Small business employees — whatever their job description — are more likely to become skilled in areas like marketing, communications, networking, fundraising, grant writing and business development because they work in an all-hands-on-deck environment. Small businesses need to identify and recruit people who are highly motivated, multi-talented and results oriented.

Also, small business owners are diverse and generally strive to recruit a diverse workforce. It’s notable that 75% of businesses currently in residence at NCFE are minority and female-owned businesses. That is also an important way to expand the talent pool for all employers: bring members of underrepresented groups into the economy and support their success.

Supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs — providing resources for training and other business needs — helps our community position itself for economic growth.