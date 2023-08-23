Recently, there has been some discussion in the news about the possibility of enacting the 14th Amendment in regard to the Jan. 6 insurrection, disallowing Donald Trump’s bid for a second term. The 14th Amendment comes into play when a president is or has been in office, but I’m wondering if another amendment, stating an additional requirement to run for president, would prevent an insurrection-type event from happening in the first place.

As we all know, there are only three constitutional requirements to run for president: A candidate must be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and must have lived in the United States for 14 years.

As a gifted-education teacher, now retired, I taught a comprehensive, nonpartisan Presidential Election unit every four years, beginning with Carter versus Reagan. One of my small-group activities involved having students think of additional requirements for running for president besides the three mentioned in the Constitution. My children always commented upon learning that there were only three: “That’s IT?” They were especially amazed that there is not even a requirement for past governmental experience.

Additional requirements the kids came up with were: The candidate should be a strong leader, is always honest and can be trusted, has good people skills (would work well with Congress and with leaders of other countries), values the diversity that is our nation, will protect our freedom to vote, believes that people should be treated equally, loves our country, wants to improve our way of life, serves the American people rather than just his or her political party, and is not a criminal. Everyone in class felt that this last requirement was especially crucial.

I must agree! It should be a given that no presidential candidate is allowed to run if there are criminal indictments or convictions filed against him or her. After all, a background check is standard practice for the average citizen when applying for a job. Why should a candidate for president be exempt from proper vetting? The president of the United States represents the executive branch of government, which carries out the laws of the land. How can a candidate be trusted to do this if he or she has broken a law or laws in the past?

I am sure that our Founding Fathers did not anticipate fielding candidates who possess nefarious baggage or an evident disdain for the rule of law, therefore a clean record was not thought of as a constitutional requirement. In my opinion, this requirement is sorely needed in order to safeguard the future health of our republic and the safety of our citizens.

As Dwight D. Eisenhower once opined: “The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionably integrity.”