Wasn’t Matt Brown going to run the Greensboro Coliseum forever?

Guess it only seemed that way.

The city of Greensboro’s highest-paid employee will step away at an undetermined date.

It will mark the end of an era.

Brown, 72, who declined an interview request last week, will never win a popularity contest.

He is intense and relentless and at times has seemed to forget that even he has a boss.

(For that he may be forgiven; at an annual salary of $418,615 he makes $100,000-plus more than the person he reports to, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba).

Some people question what that says about the city’s priorities.

But Brown is really, really good at what he does.

That may be why the city doesn’t intend to replace him with a person. It will replace Brown with a company.

The city is requesting bids for a private management company to run the Coliseum Complex and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which Brown and his staff currently oversee.

The City Council hopes top have selected that company by Nov. 6.

That will be a significant change. Brown has been managing director of the coliseum since 1994.

He is, in fact, part of an exclusive club.

Only three others have been managing directors of the coliseum since it opened on Oct. 29, 1959. Before him were Bob Kent (1958-1969), Jim Oshust (1970-1985) and James Evans (1986-1994).

But none has had Brown’s staying power. Or his impact.

Early on, the odds would have seemed against Brown lasting a decade here, much less nearly three of them.

Born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he was a Northerner with very Northern sensibilities in a polite Southern city. A bull in a nitroglycerin factory, bless his heart.

He could be brusque and impatient. (His favorite movie is “The Godfather II.” Make of that what you will.)

If you have been yelled at by Brown (as I have) you don’t forget it. But that’s how he rolls.

When he has an idea he likes to strike fast, and the creaky machinery of the city bureaucracy doesn’t always allow that.

So, being Matt Brown has sometimes meant having to say you’re sorry.

Inevitably he stepped on toes and broke some eggs.

In 2000, Brown apologized to the City Council for calling it “shortsighted” after it vetoed his idea to sell naming rights to War Memorial Auditorium.

In 2007, Brown apologized in writing to then-Mayor Keith Holliday and City Council member Tom Phillips for remarks he had made to a reporter about them.

At issue were comments by Holliday and Phillips about Brown’s vision for an ACC Hall of Champions and a visitor center on the old Canada Dry property next to the coliseum.

Specifically, in an email to a News & Record reporter, Brown had described the two men’s comments as “sensational” with “outrageous and appalling inferences.”

Bad idea.

“As a city department head, my actions were inappropriate, and I respectfully apologize for my comments,” Brown wrote in e-mail messages to Holliday and Phillips.

Though Phillips said he accepted the apology, he still bristled that Brown needed to resign.

“This is unacceptable behavior by a department head, and I intend to have further discussions with the city manager about it,” Phillips told the News & Record.

In a more violent and serious dispute in 2000, Brown was stabbed in the arm with a pocketknife by a High Point man in the Four Seasons Town Centre parking lot.

Yet, he’s still here for a good reason.

On his watch, the coliseum has evolved and prospered over the years, with tweaks and expansions and facelifts that have kept it regionally and nationally competitive.

It is formally called the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. But Matt Brown World sounds better and more appropriate for the sprawling entertainment mecca that hosts more than 1,100 events a year..

There’s the coliseum itself.

The Special Events Center.

The White Oak Amphitheatre.

Thee Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The ACC Hall of Champions.

The Odeon Theater.

Piedmont Hall.

The Novant Health Fieldhouse.

And, of course, the downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

All of which are under Brown’s purview.

Brown’s staff also handles ticket sales, marketing and booking for Joel Coliseum and three other venues for Wake Forest University under a contract that will expire on Aug. 31.

For some notion of the expansiveness of Brown’s little city within a city, consider one three-day stretch in May when the coliseum drew a total a of 58,300 people for an array of events that included three sold-out concerts at the coliseum, Piedmont Hall and the Tanger Center, as well as AAU boys and girls basketball at the Special Events Center, the Central Carolina Festival in the coliseum parking lot and an aquatics meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Oh, and there also was Grimsley High School’s prom.

But, for Brown, it’s always what’s next?

When Carolina consider renovating or replacing the Dean Dome, guess who suggested the coliseum to UNC officials as a temporary home court for the Tar Heels?

There have been misfires.

For instance, the ACC Hall of Champions never took off.

And the coliseum has struggled to find a consistent and successful pro sport tenant.

But there have been many more successes, most recently the rousing debut of the Tanger Center.

All along, Brown is constantly innovating and looking for an edge.

And softening some of his own rough edges.

“Vitamins help,” he once joked. “And I guess, age and time and fitting in.”

Now, with time moving on, so will Brown.

Until then, make way.

He still operates at only one speed.

“He hasn’t reduced the flame that’s burning in him to compete,” one of his previous bosses, former City Manager Ed Kitchen, told me in 2006. “That’s the last thing you want to happen. You don’t pull the reins too tight on a racehorse like that. You let him run.”