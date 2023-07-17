In June, Russia launched its missiles at Ukraine in two separate pre-dawn attacks leaving 23 dead and many more injured. While the war in Ukraine may be fading in the minds of Americans, these recent attacks serve as a painful reminder that countless Ukrainians still live in fear for their lives every day.

Since the war began in 2022, more than 118,000 Ukrainians have found safe refuge in the United States under Uniting for Ukraine. This program, established by the U.S. government last year, grants Ukrainians seeking refuge temporary parole status in the U.S. for two years. However, it leaves vulnerable people in need of refuge in limbo while they wait to learn their fate regarding permanent residency.

The plight of Ukrainian refugees is near to my heart because I was once one of them. And so I respectfully plead on behalf of my brothers and sisters for Congress to provide a pathway to citizenship for the more than 100,000 Ukrainian who fled danger and persecution in their country of origin to seek refuge in the U.S.

I was born in Ukraine during the Soviet era and spent my entire childhood there. But, after college, the Soviet Union fell, which caused chaos and uncertainty to rise, both in my country and in my personal life. This uncertainty was the catalyst that eventually propelled me into full-time Christian ministry.

In 2014, right around the time of the annexation of Crimea, I became one of the first people to minister in a Protestant church in a small Ukrainian village. However, due to heightened civil unrest and growing hostility toward Protestants, my family and I began receiving death threats, and we ultimately made the difficult decision to flee our home.

Thankfully, we were resettled as refugees to the U.S. under the Lautenberg Program for certain religious minority groups that have experienced religious persecution. After receiving assistance from the World Relief, a global Christian humanitarian organization, we were able to settle into our new home in North Carolina, and we have lived here ever since. But the Ukrainians granted temporary parole under the Uniting for Ukraine program have not been as fortunate — their time is running out.

Today, as the head pastor of Source of Life in Asheville, I have the privilege of ministering to numerous refugees, including Ukrainians, who often share with me the fear they feel living in limbo under temporary parole status. The protections of this Uniting for Ukraine program have a time limit, but the war raging in their home country does not.

If Congress fails to act soon, thousands of Ukrainians will be sent back to a country that no longer looks like home — that no longer can offer them safety from violence and persecution. More than 8,500 civilians have already lost their lives in Ukraine. Forcing those who have sought refuge in the U.S. to return only puts them at risk of becoming another devastating casualty.

Ukrainians are not entirely unique in this regard, either. Roughly 70,000 Afghans were brought to the U.S. by the government after fleeing the Taliban, but they, too, are stuck in a perpetual temporary status. So are roughly 600,000 young immigrants from various countries of origin who currently have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), who have been allowed to renew their legal protections every couple of years for a decade, but without the confidence they will be allowed to stay permanently.

The American people welcomed me nearly a decade ago, and they have welcomed many others since, from Ukraine and beyond. I pray that Congress will also step up and provide for my Ukrainian brothers and sisters and other immigrants in need of a permanent solution.