What happens when the inevitable comes too soon?

Every one of us who gets a dog enters an unstated but implied contract that we will see our soon-to-be beloved friend die before we are ready. No matter their age or accompanying health conditions, we hold onto a kind of hope that disintegrates in our hands and hearts too soon.

I remember my first dog as an adult, Indie, a beautiful, red female Doberman with an attitude and an innate distrust for others. She would come to tolerate other dogs and humans on her terms, and in the process, win over many. She embraced every stereotype of a watchdog and was a constant companion and protector up to the end.

Early in her 12th year, I’d noticed that she was limping around a lot, but I attributed it to a bruise earned from chasing tennis balls, a favorite activity of hers. When I took her to see the vet about some other small issue, as Indie lay on the ground, my vet pushed down on her shoulder, to which she yelped and physically recoiled. This resulted in a series of X-rays and a fearful diagnosis shortly thereafter: It was osteosarcoma, bone cancer. This was during the early summer of 2010, and when I asked for the prognosis, hoping she could make it through fall if not longer, the vet indicated it would likely be much sooner.

Taking her home, I cried a lot that day, and the next two until I depleted all the tears in my body. I slowly came to terms with the impending loss of my dog, the one who saw me through my 20s and then some. Meds helped her with pain but sapped her appetite, and she got noticeably weaker. One night, not too long before her death, I watched her struggle to put pressure on that leg to hoist herself, crying through the act; I knew it was time to let her go. I put her to sleep 19 days after diagnosis.

I always knew I’d get another dog; I’d just always assumed it would be a while before I did. Well before Indie’s death, I would’ve guessed I’d need at least six months, and maybe as much as two years before I was ready. I thought I would appreciate not having the responsibilities that come with caring for a pet.

However, while I missed her presence greatly, I also missed some of those responsibilities, notably the time spent walking together. I went to my local shelter to volunteer to walk dogs, and after orientation, the instructor told us prospective employees to go meet the dogs and sign up for shifts. I got as far as meeting one dog, then named Strawberry.

She was in quarantine at the time due to kennel cough, and she hadn’t yet been advertised to the public. I asked if I could play with her in one of the outdoor kennels and was instructed to go outside where one of the staff brought her to me. This bright little ball of energy bounded toward me at the end of her leash, wide-eyed and exerting a happy whistle-turned-cry when she reached me. She immediately stuck her head in my lap in an outpouring of affection, and I instinctively replied to her, “Don’t worry, it’ll be alright.”

At that moment, probably not consciously, all my concerns related to necessary healing time faded away, and while I certainly did not forget about Indie, or stop missing her, the kernel of thought had been planted in my mind that this might be the best way to heal, and to give a needful dog a home. Life is too short, and too many dogs are neglected and abused; I knew I could give this one a safe and happy home and life. After two more visits the next day, the first of which again included a refrain of my initial response to her happy cry, “Don’t worry, it’ll be alright,” I left with another dog. Seventeen days after the death of Indie, those feelings of loss and heartache were replaced with hope and companionship.

I, of course, named her “Worry.”

Now, 13 years later, and a month after her 14th birthday, I’ve again lost both hope and my dog. And though I knew what was coming with Indie, I didn’t with Worry. While she was old and had some serious health issues, it was a fluke one that got her, one that came on quickly and ended with her being put to sleep roughly two hours after it surfaced. Shock doesn’t begin to explain what I felt in her last hours, heartache doesn’t even come close to explain what I feel right now.

I know with time it will get better. I know in time I will get another dog. I’ve learned I’m not fully myself without one in my life. But this is tough. I truly believe she was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of dog, and that I’m lucky to have had her for so long. But my lifetime is only about half through, and I don’t know what I’ll do without her.

I love you, Worry, and I’ll always miss you.