In an article in Sunday’s Ideas section of the News & Record, Charles Davenport Jr. uses a profile of the person chosen as chair of the Guilford County chapter of the national group Moms for Liberty to ridicule those of us who find its presence in our community alarming (“No, Moms for Liberty are not fi re-breathing extremists,” Aug. 13).

Davenport portrays the new chair, Maria Adams, as a personable UNCG graduate with two school-aged children. He notes that she owns a successful business, and serves both as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and on the state superintendent of public instruction’s Parent Advisory Commission.

He finds her a pleasant companion whose views on public health and education policies match his own. What’s to worry, right?

As someone born in Goldsboro in 1947, I can attest to the fact that some apparently very nice people fought for very ugly causes.

In Davenport’s doting on his subject, he ignores the stark reality of the organization she has brought to Greensboro. Moms for Liberty was started in Florida in 2021; like the Guilford chairperson, opposition to COVID-fighting measures in the schools was the initial impetus, but the agenda broadened to trying to restrict students’ access to books as the public health emergency receded.

According to a New York Times report, as of January of this year it had 250 chapters in 42 states.(“A Fast-Growing Network of Conservative Groups is Fueling a Surge in Book Bans,” Jan. 10). Local media across the country, as well as professional organizations of school teachers and librarians, have documented scores of its vicious personal attacks on education workers and the parents who stand up for them. For example, in Orange County, Fla., Jen Cousins helped create the Freedom to Read Project to defend school libraries. As a result, members of the local Moms for Liberty chapter led an online harassment campaign against her, publishing pictures of her and her child and calling her a pedophile and a groomer on their Facebook page. They were allied in this attack with the Proud Boys, who stalked her when she spoke at rallies and school board meetings.

It is not just the Proud Boys; Moms For Liberty chapters join in their stormtrooper tactics with a menagerie of seditious right-wing militias, white supremacist and hate groups, including QAnon conspiracists, Christian nationalists and Three PerCenters.

Davenport’s glowing portrait of the person who would bring this contagion to our community illustrates the Sinclair Lewis warning: “When facism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

Or maybe just in the guise of moms speaking out for kids.