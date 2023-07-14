The only thing missing was a banner proclaiming “Mission Accomplished” draped over the entry to Old Main as Republican candidates for their party’s presidential nomination voiced their unanimous approval of the Supreme Court’s decision banning affirmative action in colleges and universities.

On ABC “This Week,” former vice president Mike Pence said, “I think there was a time for affirmative action ... to open the doors of our colleges and universities to minority students and particularly African Americans who may have been denied access. But I think those days are over.”

Pence said that “the decision by the Supreme Court today was an acknowledgment of the incredible progress that minority Americans have made, their extraordinary educational achievements.”

He said he was confident that “African Americans and other minority Americans are going to continue to compete and succeed in universities around the country.” The difference is that now “we’re going to do it with a colorblind society.”

One after another candidates cited Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s comment in a 2003 decision that the day would come when affirmative action would no longer be needed. That day has come, they said.

“College admissions should be based on merit and applicants should not be judged on their race or ethnicity,” said Ron DeSantis.

Frontrunner Donald Trump agreed: “We’re going back to merit-based” — whenever that was — “and that’s the way it should be.”

To be clear, we’re going back to admission based on merit plus whether you or anyone in your family is a graduate of or a major donor to the selective university of your choice and whether your son or daughter is a five-star athlete.

College admissions will once again be merit-based because the eschaton has arrived that was only dreamed of by Martin Luther King, Jr. From this day forward — to be more precise, from June 29, 2023 forward — we shall be known by the content of our character and not by the color of our skin.

If only saying it is so made it so.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor begs to differ.

She has described the part of the Bronx where she grew up as “one of the poorest neighborhoods in the United States” at that time and has said that “without affirmative action, I couldn’t even have participated in the race of a good education because I didn’t even know that there was a race being run.”

Just two sentences into her heavily documented 69-page dissent, Sotomayor said bluntly, American society “is not, and has never been, colorblind.”

“Racial inequality runs deep to this very day. That is particularly true in education.”

“Underrepresented minorities are less likely to have parents with a postsecondary education who may be familiar with the college application process,” and “are less likely to attend preschool and other early childhood education programs that increase educational attainment.”

They are “more likely to live in poverty and attend schools with a high concentration of poverty ... schools with fewer resources, less qualified teachers, less challenging curricula, lower standardized test scores, and fewer extracurricular activities and Advanced Placement courses.”

“It is thus unsurprising,” Sotomayor concluded, “that there are achievement gaps along racial lines” and that “Latino and Black students are less likely to enroll in institutions of higher education than their white peers.”

Affirmative action was not the perfect tool to solve the racial imbalances in education, though progress has been made.

But to claim that minority students can “continue to compete and succeed in universities around the country” because we are now a “colorblind society” is ludicrous.

The inequalities that were not and could not be eradicated by affirmative action alone will be made worse by the Supreme Court decision.

California voters approved an affirmative action ban at public universities in 1996. According to a study by Zachary Bleemer, an economist at Princeton University, in 1998, the first year the ban took effect, enrollment of Black and Hispanic students at UCLA and UC Berkeley fell by 40%.

At the University of Michigan, the enrollment of Black students fell 44% after Proposal 2 banned affirmative action in 2006.

There is no reason to believe that the short-run results will be different in other selective universities across the country.

In a brief to the Supreme Court, the University of Michigan wrote, “The University’s 15-year-long experiment in race neutral admissions is a cautionary tale that underscores the compelling need for selective universities to be able to consider race as one of many background factors among applicants.”

The appeal fell on deaf ears.