A week and a half ago, I was engrossed in writing a piece about how one of Stanley Kramer’s Academy Award-winning films, “The Defiant Ones,” reflected and spoke to the state of race relations in America in the 1950s, when I was abruptly brought back to the present by a breaking news story.

The film was art doing what art is supposed to do: hold a mirror to society.

In the first scene a truck transporting inmates careens off the highway and overturns. Two men — Noah Cullen, played by Sidney Poitier, and John “Joker” Jackson, played by Tony Curtis — escape.

The tension between the two men — one Back, one white — is evident, even as they desperately try to outrun the bloodhounds.

“Why are you getting so mad?” Joker asks Cullen.

“I ain’t getting mad,” Cullen replies. “I been mad all my natural life.”

The animosity threatens to explode into violence. “You call me that (ni-word) again,” Cullen says to Joker, “and I’ll kill you.”

But neither can afford to kill the other, for they are held in a settled relationship by a three-foot chain. The survival of one depends on the survival of the other.

That was Stanley Kramer’s vision of race relations in America in 1958; Blacks and whites fated to cohabit the same landscape, neither able to extricate themselves from the other without doing themselves great harm.

It was an apt image.

The year before “The Defiant Ones” was released nine brave Black students integrated Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., their safety guaranteed by 1,000 federal troops. They were met by jeers, insults and catcalls from a white mob.

Three years earlier, Emmett Till was murdered in Money, Miss., by two white men who were acquitted in little more than an hour by an all-white jury. They later admitted their guilt in an interview in a national magazine.

Three months after the body of Emmett Till was found in the Tallahatchie River, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama city bus, and the Montgomery bus boycott, which brought a young Baptist preacher, Martin Luther King, Jr., to national attention, was born.

It was a momentous and dangerous time.

I was jolted from my absorption in the 65-year-old film about race in America by images on the news channel: half a dozen white men beating a lone Black man on a pier in Montgomery with dozens of tourists watching helplessly from a nearby riverboat.

Jim Kittrell, captain of the Harriot II, told a local radio station that he was trying to dock in Riverfront Park, but his way was blocked by a pontoon boat that was occupied by several young men. His repeated appeals to them to move their boat were met by obscene gestures.

Kittrell asked one of his deckhands to move the pontoon boat.

A fight broke out. “Within a minute or so, it was an all-out brawl,” the captain said. “And then I saw some more guys coming, and I said, ‘Oh. Thank God. They’re going to break it up.’ But instead of breaking it up, they jumped on him, too. So, at one time, it was like six, seven guys on my deckhand that was trying to move the boat.”

Physical violence is always disturbing to witness, but this shook me.

This was not an orchestrated attack. It was completely spontaneous. The men who joined the beat-down of the Black man seemed to be random white guys.

As I write, The Associated Press is reporting that four sheriff’s deputies and a police officer in Brandon, Miss., have confessed to brutally torturing two black men. An AP investigation found that “some of the officers were linked to at least four violent encounters since 2019 that left two Black men dead.”

The officers jokingly referred to themselves as “the Goon Squad.”

I am not one who believes that relations between the races are as bad as they ever were. That clearly is not so. We may not be where we want to be, as the saying goes, but thank God we’re not where we used to be.

The incident in Riverfront Park was a cold reminder that there remains in our culture a strain of racism that is virulent and violent.

We deceive ourselves and put our communities at risk if we think otherwise.

Spoiler alert: “The Defiant Ones” ends on a hopeful, if not an optimistic note. Check it out online.