“He just give me that look. You know he’s got that look.”

— “Fletch,” 1985

You know the look I’m talking about. The one captured in the (mug)shot seen round the world. The one The New York Times quickly labeled the de facto picture of the year. Donald Trump’s mugshot, the one that was taken when he was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

In most ways it looked like every mugshot we have seen on reality police shows; all that was missing was the height measurement chart on the wall behind him.

That the subject in the mugshot was a former president of the United States, that is what we can’t wrap our minds around. Seeing the chief executive of one’s country booked for numerous felonies might not be an uncommon sight in some places, but it was something no American had ever seen.

Cheryl Teh, writing for Insider, described Trump’s Fulton County jail appearance: “His hair, in its signature combover, was neatly done in an artful pouf. The refreshed, orange tan of his skin popped against the drab, gray walls of the jail. And he wore a blue suit with a white shirt and a red tie, perhaps predicting that this photo might be used on flag-themed campaign merch.” As, indeed, it was – within twenty-four hours.

But it is the look that will remain stuck in our collective memory bank.

It is a studied, practiced look, the product of time spent in front of a mirror trying to shape the exact facial expression and tilt of the head that would convey what Trump wanted the world to know.

White House aides have said that they had seen that look so many times that they had a name for it; they called it The Stare.

According to Maggie Haberman in The New York Times, when Trump posed for his official White House portrait, “he scowled into the camera and told aides he thought he looked ‘like Churchill.’”

Teh said that in the Fulton County jail Trump “stared down the camera defiantly, brow furrowed, eyebrows impressively arched, jaw set firmly in a scowl. His chin was tilted downwards in a time-tested tactic to disappear double chins and make one’s face appear smaller.”

(On Truth Social Trump slammed Fox for “purposely show(ing) the absolute worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back.”)

University of Toronto psychology professor Nicholas Rule, who has studied mugshots as part of his research, said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcast Corp. that there was more to Trump’s downward tilt than an attempt to hide a double chin.

Normally, “lowering one’s head in that way is a submissive posture,” he said, conveying “a sense of knowing that one’s done something wrong, a sense of regret or remorse.”

But in his mugshot Trump “looks very angry and defiant. He looks like he’s going to head-butt you.”

The look is not a display of submission or even of dominance, Rule said. “It is a display of aggression.”

That is the look Trump was going for. Insider called Trump’s mugshot “a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era.”

To his faithful-to-the-bitter-end, aggrieved followers, Trump’s look says, “I am your retribution.” “They’re coming after you — and I’m just standing in their way.”

To his adversaries and to his followers whose loyalty is wavering, it says, “If they come after me, I come after them times ten.”

That is the look his followers wanted to see.

Under Trump’s mugshot on Truth Social a caption read: “Wanted — For 47th President.”

“This is the look of a man who is about to lay waste, go scorched earth on the a ... of his enemies,” said @Ricky13, “God have mercy. He (Trump) won’t!”

@ DerekEvans showed his January 6 mugshot alongside that of Donald Trump. “I’m proud to have stood with him then, and I’m proud to stand with him now,” Evans said. His stand on January 6 will cost him “three months as a political prisoner.”

We have seen the many faces of Donald Trump before, selected from a carefully curated collection of photos of the former president.

We have seen an angry Trump. We have seen a smug, snarky Trump. We have seen a confident Trump.

We haven’t seen anything like his mugshot. It is menacing. It is threatening. It says, “Be afraid. Be very afraid.”

It is the way he wants us to think of him.

We should take it seriously.