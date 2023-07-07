"We’re getting the banned back together.”

(Apologies to Joliet Jake Blues)

There is a libertarian ("What’s it to you, fella?") strain deep in the American psyche. Those who want to tell Americans what they can read, watch or listen to can expect some serious pushback.

That is what is beginning to happen across the country in response to a record number of challenges to books in school and public libraries and attempts to defund libraries by conservatives who want to decide what everyone in town reads.

Citizens are pushing back.

According to the American Library Association, there were 1,269 challenges to books in 2022, more than in any year since the ALA began counting. There were just 377 challenges in 2019.

The targeted books have most often been about LGBTQ characters, sexuality and race, though Tina Castellan, a former librarian in Llano, Texas, told NPR that some of the books that critics wanted removed from the library shelves were “pretty innocent children’s books stuff ... like, ‘Larry, the Farting Leprechaun.’ ”

The conflict in Llano has been ugly. Castellan, who grew up there and had been a regular at the library since she was 6, quit. “The library was receiving phone calls from people calling us Nazis, calling us, like, pedophiles, groomers. I didn't feel like it was worth me staying and losing my sanity over.”

The county commissioners fired the library director and threatened to close the library rather than obey the order of a federal judge to put 17 books back on the shelves.

Friends of the library fought back; they set a GoFundMe goal of $50,000 to compensate the fired library director and then sued the county commissioners.

Other communities have found novel ways to keep their libraries open. When the mayor of Ridgeland, Miss., cut funding for the local library (because of the “sexual content” of some books in the library), the money that was lost was more than made up for through a crowdfunding campaign.

Celebrities have added their names to the pushback.

In one of the most eye-catching video ads ever, Margaret Atwood is shown trying to incinerate her best-selling, oft-banned book "The Handmaid's Tale" with a flame thrower.

Not to worry. Her target was a specially commissioned edition of her book printed on fire-resistant paper bound by a flame-retardant cover. “Because,” the text on the screen says, “words can never be extinguished.”

The unsinged book was auctioned by Sotheby’s for $130,000 with the proceeds going to PEN America, a 100-year-old “nonprofit organization that works for free expression in the United States and worldwide through the advancement of literature and human rights.”

Readers, especially young readers, are pushing back by ... reading.

Banned book clubs for teens are springing up across the country.

In Kutztown, Pa.. 14-year-old Jocelyn Diffenbaugh founded the Banned Book Club in the Firefly Book Store. “The reason these books are being banned,” she said, “are the reasons why they should probably be read.”

In Austin, Texas, junior Ella Scott co-founded the Vandergrift High School Banned Book Club when she discovered that her school district had a list of forbidden books that were going to be removed from libraries and taken off reading lists.

The VHS Banned Book Club meets twice a month to discuss books on the verboten list.

“The best way to fight censorship,” Ella said, “is to get students involved in the conversation that adults say we shouldn’t be having.”

“There’s no reason to fear standing up for what you believe in,” Ella told a writer from the ACLU. She probably got that from some book.

If the First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech, there is an implied freedom to listen. If one person is permitted to put his/her thoughts, however unconventional, on paper, other people have a right to read it.

Though banning books has a long history, going back to the colonial period when William Pynchon published an anti-predestination pamphlet that was promptly banned and burned, it strikes at the freedoms that are the foundations of our country.

“There’s a collective voice that’s growing and pushing back against the idea that these books are bad, harmful, pornographic, and obscene,” said Kasey Meehan, the director of the Freedom to Read project at PEN America. “The more we challenge those ideas, eventually, I hope it grows stronger than the campaign to suppress.”

Banned Books Week will be Oct. 1-7. The theme of this year’s event: “Let Freedom Read!”