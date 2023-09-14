A flurry of end-of-summer surveys confirmed one of Democrats’ biggest electoral fears: Joe Biden’s age is not going away as an issue in the 2024 presidential race.

In a Wall Street Journal survey, 73% of registered voters said that Biden had “too many years on him to seek four more.”

Only 26% of respondents in a CNN poll said that Biden has the “stamina and sharpness” to be effective for four more years.

In an AP-NORC survey, 77% of respondents — including 69% of Democrats — said Biden is too old to be effective for another term.

Say that again: Sixty-nine percent of the president’s own party think he is too old to run again.

AP-NORC pollsters played word association with respondents with devastating results: “What is the first word or phrase that comes to mind when you think of Joe Biden?”

Twenty-six percent of the respondents said “old” — or "elderly," "aging" or "senile" — was the first word that popped into their heads when they heard “Joe Biden.” An additional 15% said that the first word that came to mind was “slow” or “confused.”

That is not a good look.

But guess what, as Joe Biden says so irritatingly often, Donald Trump is 77, just three years younger than Biden.

Why do people say that age is an issue when they’re talking about Joe Biden but not when they’re talking about Donald Trump?

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, says the answer is simple: “The basic problem for Biden is that, while Americans don’t necessarily know a lot about the finer points of public policy or the arcana of the legislative process, they do know what an oldster, already well past life expectancy, looks like when age starts to take its toll.”

You could say that those who think that Joe Biden’s age is a disqualifier are wrong. In my opinion you would be right. You could say that his handling of the economy and the way he has brought NATO together in support of Ukraine along with his considerable legislative accomplishments are the work of a man who is functioning well regardless of his age. Right again.

What you can’t say is that Biden’s age doesn’t matter.

Biden’s age matters because 75% of Americans say it matters. To paraphrase the old line about customers, the voter may not always be right, but the voter is always the voter.

What will they do — those who say that Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term — when they step into the voting booth 14 months from now? Will they vote for him anyway, since the alternative would be Donald Trump? That seems to be the cross-your-fingers-and-hope of some Democratic strategists. Then again, hope, as Kathleen Parker wrote recently, is not a plan.

Will they go over to the dark side and vote for Trump? Will they vote for a third-party candidate or a write-in candidate? Or will they stay home?

The latter may be an inviting option in 2024, given that most Americans don’t want either Biden or Trump to run. According to an NBC News poll, 70% of Americans believe Biden should not run for reelection, including half of Democrats, and 60% of Americans, including a third of Republicans, say that Trump should not run.

The ballots may as well read “Not Biden” and “Not Trump.”

The 2020 election was determined by the 100 million citizens who could have voted but didn’t.

I fear that number will increase in 2024. With what effect? That's a scary unknown.

Two cold, hard facts are sending pundits and partisan strategists scurrying to their playbooks: Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, will come as sure as night follows day, and Joe Biden will turn 81 in November.

Charlie Sykes, editor of The Bulwark and an anti-Trump conservative, has advice for Biden’s handlers: Stop showing him gingerly coming down the steps of Air Force One. Restrict him to making prepared speeches from behind lecterns, which he does well; he looks and sounds presidential. Don’t let him extemporize in that barely audible, husky voice that makes you want to clear your throat 30 seconds into his remarks.

A.B. Stoddard, also writing for The Bulwark, thinks it is too late to re-package the messenger; she thinks it’s time for Democrats to find an alternative. Her suggestion: a Gretchen Whitmer/Raphael Warnock ticket.

As attractive as that ticket might be under other circumstances, the window is closing.

Joe Biden is not getting any younger.