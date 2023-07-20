"I've heard the word diversity quite a few times, and I don't have a clue what it means.”

— Clarence Thomas

As a general principle, I believe that if you want to know what someone thinks, you ask them. That is what pollsters do. For all the criticisms of polls, they are fairly reliable guides to what people are thinking.

But every once in a while, responses to pollsters’ questions are, at least at first glance, head-scratchers.

For example, in October 2022, when the Supreme Court was about to hear arguments regarding the propriety of applying affirmative action in college and university admissions, a Washington Post/Sklar School survey asked respondents what they thought about affirmative action and related topics.

When asked whether they would support or oppose “the Supreme Court banning colleges and universities from considering a student's race and ethnicity when making decisions about student admissions,” a solid 63% of the respondents said they would support a ban on affirmative action.

Just when you thought you had the general population pegged — you could imagine the following days’ headline: “Americans are opposed to affirmative action” — the same people were asked whether they thought that “programs designed to increase the racial diversity of students on college campuses are a good thing or a bad thing.” Sixty-four percent — almost exactly the same percentage who said they were opposed to affirmative action —said they thought that programs that increase racial and ethnic diversity on campuses are a good thing.

Huh?

How could you believe that programs that increase diversity on campus are a good thing but oppose affirmative action, a program that was intended to increase diversity on campus?

It’s not that hard really.

The respondents in the poll separated affirmative action and diversity, claiming that you could be for one and opposed to the other, whereas both advocates of affirmative action and its critics had often linked the two.

If you were an advocate for affirmative action, you were for diversity, because diversity was the reason the program was created.

If you believed that diversity was not a worthy goal of collegiate education, you didn’t support affirmative action because what would be the point?

Affirmative action and diversity were linked by people on both sides of the argument.

The respondents to the Washington Post/Sklar School poll understood that you could be firmly convinced that affirmative action was flawed, as the majority of Americans believed, according to the Post/Sklar poll — you could believe that it discriminated against Asian American students or that it stigmatized African American students — and yet believe that there are educational benefits that accrue to students who are educated in a social context that is marked by racial and ethnic diversity.

The respondents, proportionately representing the American people, were open to the possibility that there might be other programs that would achieve the goal of increasing diversity on campus, a goal they implicitly approved.

They understood, as Clarence Thomas, who claimed that he didn’t even know the meaning of diversity, seems not to have considered, that education takes place in a social context which affects the quality of the educational experience the way the charred barrel effects the quality of the bourbon.

In oral arguments last fall, Thomas challenged North Carolina's solicitor general Ryan Park to “tell me expressly when a parent sends a kid to college, they don't necessarily send them there to have fun or feel good or anything like that. They send them there to learn physics or chemistry or whatever they're studying."

Thomas seems to have wanted Park to affirm his – Thomas’ -- vision of what a college education is about; it is about “physics or chemistry or whatever they're studying,” and it is not about students having fun or feeling good or “anything like that.”

Of course, education is about academics. That goes without saying. But every parent knows that a “college education” takes place in the context of the “college experience,” which includes more than classrooms, labs and carrels in the library. It also includes team projects, late-night bull sessions, hanging out with people who don’t look or think like you, who don’t worship as you worship and didn’t come from where you came from, and whose histories are different from yours.

As a feature of the social context in which education happens, diversity provides richness and depth to the college experience. It is an indispensable element in the education of young men and women as they prepare for the interconnectedness of life in the 21st century.