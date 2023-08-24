Did that know that Nancy Pelosi was the mastermind behind the Jan. 6 hoax?

Did you know that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a hoax? Did you know that Barack Obama is America’s No. 1 domestic terrorist?

If not, it is probably because you do not subscribe to Truth Social, the social media platform that Donald Trump created in 2022 after he was kicked off of Twitter and Facebook.

I became a subscriber several months ago, which is how I know that Hillary Clinton has had several body doubles, two of whom are dead, and that the person we see on TV is actually Hillary’s double and that the real Hillary is dead.

I am tempted to say that you can’t make this stuff up, but obviously someone did.

This may not come as a complete surprise, but Truth Social is not a place to go if you're looking for thoughtful discussions of political and social issues of great importance to the American people at this critically important time in our history.

But if you are looking for political gossip . . . . In a recent post Mel Gibson — the accompanying photo sure looked like Mel Gibson — alerted fellow Trumpers to be alert for “breaking news” about a “leaked phone call of the corrupt Fani Willis.”

He promised, “You will hear loud and clear that she was paid $1,000,000 to indict Trump and interfere with his campaign. You will never guess who paid her.”

Newt Gingrich recently claimed on a conservative radio program — which was cited on Truth Social — that Fani Willis was given explicit orders to indict Donald Trump. Gingrich didn’t seem to know whether the order came from the White House or the DOJ. He acknowledged that the information was “hearsay” but said that it came from “remarkably good sources.”

Hearsay from “remarkably good (anonymous) sources” is usually called gossip and is admissible only among conspiracy theorists and evidently on Truth Social.

Are you into conspiracy theories? @guiltyRaisins5j3nr revealed last week that “’Sound of Freedom’ star Jim Caviezel, or ‘Jesus’ as America remembers him, just leaked an intimate video of Barack and Michelle Obama with a child! This is going to land them in jail!”

Other posts made explicit what @guiltyRaisins5j3nr only hinted at: They claimed that Barack Obama is a pedophile.

Allusions to violence are comparatively rare on Truth Social, thankfully, but when they appear they are not subtle.

“Killery & Barry (Obama) colluded with Russia. Not Trump!” claimed one eager contributor.

The caption beneath a photo of a gallows with an empty noose said, “I am past the point of just wanting them in prison.”

A video shows Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) standing next to Trump in a tent at the Iowa State Fair, telling a crowd, "We know that only through force can we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington DC."

Let that sink in: A sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives said that the only way to bring about change in America is “through force.”

Truth Social can be a scary place. And potentially a dangerous place.

Trump tells his loyal followers that America is a “failing” country and that “Radical Left Democrat Fascists” are to blame, and they believe him.

They call for the indictment of those who they believe took their country from them, people like Anthony Fauci, Barrack Obama, George W. Bush, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Nancy Pelos, and George Soros.

Joe Biden? “Lock him up.”

Trump stokes fear for America’s future with lies about government — “We have a Department of Injustice rigging the election for crooked Joe Biden. Unless it is quickly stopped all future elections will follow the same path.” — and his followers’ distrust of the institutions of our democracy expands.

This caption beneath a picture of an angry bald eagle: “There are corrupt people in government being paid to destroy America.”

Trump tells his followers, “These Marxist Monsters must not be allowed to destroy our Elections or Country any more than they already have,” and they declare their love for him, call him “God’s warrior,” and depict him in memes as a lion who “doesn’t pay attention to the opinions of sheep.”

If Trumpism survives as a movement, no doubt its symbol will be an angry lion bullying the quivering Republican elephant and Democrat donkey.

Truth Social is a window into the mindset of the far right.

It can be an uncomfortable and disturbing place.

And a sad place.

I am tempted to say that you can’t make this stuff up, but obviously someone did. Bio Box Richard Groves lives and writes in Winston-Salem. 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Allen Johnson Executive Editorial Page Editor Follow Allen Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false