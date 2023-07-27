I don’t remember driving from the office of my wife’s physician to our favorite Mexican restaurant. But I remember asking for an isolated corner booth where I sat facing the wall, more afraid and alone than I had felt in my life, wondering: How do I tell my children that their 50-year-old mother had just received a diagnosis of early-set Alzheimer’s Disease?

Thirty years ago, that sounded more like a verdict than a diagnosis. Unfortunately, it still does.

For several years, I did my best to become a lay expert on experimental treatments of Alzheimer’s. I clipped newspaper articles and filled file folders with updates on testing results that carried the hopes of millions of Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

But as the months became years and my wife moved into the later stages of the illness, it became clear that no discovery would alter her decline.

Fortunately, researchers did not give up.

On July 6 the FDA granted approval to Leqembi, which is produced by Biogen and Eisei, a Japanese company. In clinical tests Leqembi slowed the progression of the disease by 27%, which researchers said translated into slowing the advance of the disease by about 5 months.

On July 17, David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly, announced that Lilly had applied to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of its Alzheimer's drug, donanemab. In an interview on CNBC Ricks said that in patients who were treated with donanemab the progress of the disease was slowed by 35%. Even more hopefully, he said that patients who were treated at the earliest stages of the disease saw the progression reduced by 40% to 60%.

The Journal of the American Medical Association welcomed the news with an editorial titled, “Ushering in a New Era of Alzheimer Disease Therapy.”

Kate Lee, CEO of Alzheimer’s Society in the UK, said that "treatments like donanemab are the first steps towards a future where Alzheimer’s disease could be considered a long-term condition alongside diabetes or asthma. People may have to live with it, but they could have treatments that allow them to effectively manage their symptoms and continue to live fulfilled lives.”

Any advance in our understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s is good news.

But patients with Alzheimer’s and their families, who have experienced more than their share of disappointments, should be aware of the limitations of the new treatments as well as their potential for improving the quality of life for people struggling with a devastating disease for which there is not yet a cure.

Leqembi and donanemab proved to be more effective in treating patients who were in early-stage Alzheimer's disease than those who were in later stages.

The administering of the two new drugs is not as simple is taking a pill or receiving an injection. Leqembi is given intravenously every two weeks, donanemab every four weeks. This is likely to be a higher barrier for people who live in rural areas.

The treatments are expensive. The projected price tag of Leqembi is $26,500 a year, not including costs of administering the medication and follow-up testing. Medicare will cover 80% of the cost, but the remaining 20% might be a stretch for lower-income patients.

There are risks involved in treatment. “Leqembi does have side effects,” the Alzheimer’s Association acknowledges, most notably brain swelling and bleeding, “which usually do not cause symptoms but can be serious.”

It should be noted that three deaths were linked to each of the drugs in the clinical trials. (There were 17,000-18,000 patients in each trial.)

Finally, while no one claims that either of the new treatments is a cure, researchers say that the drugs can slow the progression of the disease by four to seven months.

That may not sound like much when compared to a lifetime, but time becomes precious when meaningful life is measured in months rather than years or decades.

The new treatments promise to add time to the near end of life, the next six months, rather than to the far end when Alzheimer’s has taken its destructive toll.

For patients this means “more time to do the things they love. ... more months of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren," said Joanne Pike, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“While the thought of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is certainly part of my optimism,” said Myra Garcia, member of the Alzheimer's Association Early Stage Advisory Group, “more time is enough for now.”