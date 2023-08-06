Oh, freedom, oh, freedom, oh, freedom over me

Before I’ll be a slave I’ll be buried in my grave

And go home to my Lord and be free.

- 19th century spiritual

In a recent column, I referred to something Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said last fall during oral arguments about affirmative action: “I’ve heard the word ‘diversity’ quite a few times, and I don’t have a clue what it means.” (“How do Americans really feel about diversity?” July 23, 2023)

An alert reader responded: “It’s a shame that Clarence Thomas’ ancestors were not taught to read a dictionary as one of the many benefits of being slaves.”

I thought that was a good line and told him so.

Our reader was artfully taking a shot at the Social Studies Standards which were approved in July by the Florida Board of Education, taking aim at the African American History Strand that calls for middle school teachers to show students “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

High school teachers were instructed to give students a list of “specialized roles performed by slaves: musicians, healers, blacksmiths, carpenters, shoemakers, weavers, tailors, sawyers, hostlers, silversmiths, cobblers, wheelwrights, wigmakers, milliners, painters, coopers.”

While not denying that some enslaved people were given training in “specialized roles” that might benefit them after they escaped from or were emancipated from slavery, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said that the list “suggests a smorgasbord of career options, but in fact the vast majority of enslaved African Americans were forced to do backbreaking work as field hands. Very small numbers were employed otherwise.”

The Social Study Standards have been roundly criticized.

Kamala Harris asked how “anyone could suggest that amidst these atrocities [of slavery], there was any ‘benefit’ to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?”

Republican presidential candidate, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, said that slavery had “no silver lining. What slavery was really about (was) separating families,” mutilation and rape. “It was just devastating.”

Another Republican presidential candidate, former Representative Will Hurd of Texas, said, “Slavery was not a jobs program.”

Yet, Florida governor Ron DeSantis defended the architects of the Standards, saying that “they’re probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life.”

Eugene Robinson, whose great-great-grandfather was enslaved in Charleston, S.C., where he was “compelled to learn to be a blacksmith,” would have none of it.

He said that his great-great grandfather “had no ability to ‘parlay’ anything because his time and labor were not his own. They belonged to his enslaver. He belonged to his enslaver.”

Slavery advocates in the early and mid-19th century commonly made the bizarre claim that living as a slave in America was better than being free in Africa.

“Slavery, when tempered with humanity and justice, is a state of tolerable happiness,” wrote Rev. Dr. Richard Furman, after whom Furman University was named, in an essay prepared for the governor of South Carolina.

“The translation from their native country to this has been the means of their mental and religious improvement, and so of obtaining salvation,” wrote Joseph Ruggles Wilson, prominent Presbyterian minister whose son Woodrow became the 28th president of the United States.

Wow. Happiness, mental and religious improvement, and heaven to boot. And on top of that, a chance to pick up a marketable skill. What a deal.

All one had to do was give up one’s freedom for the rest of one’s life. And one’s children’s freedom. And one’s grandchildren’s. Along with one’s self-respect, pride, dignity and honor.

No one asked the enslaved if they wanted to swap their freedom for a “specialized” skill. Their acquiescence was not required.

They were not free to say no. That is the fundamental truth.

The dehumanization of the enslaved did not begin when they were mistreated brutishly, as reprehensible as that mistreatment often was.

It began the moment they lost their freedom to choose the nature and direction of their own life and the lives of their families; the moment they lost the freedom to pack up and move when the mood struck them; the moment they lost the freedom to benefit from their own labor.

The enslaved understood in a way that some of the Founding Fathers did not – those who owned other human beings – and in a way that those who think that slavery had its benefits do not: that unless one is free, “benefits” are meaningless.