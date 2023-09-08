Huddie Ledbetter, a.k.a. Lead Belly, the iconic folk and blues artist of the first half of the 20th century, has been in the news lately, 75 years after his death.

Not in a retrospective on his song writing — he wrote “Good Night Irene,” which was the first hit of the Weavers, a folk singing group that featured a young Pete Seeger, and “Cotton Fields Back Home,” which came into my record collection by way of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Not in an expose of his turbulent life; he was imprisoned in Texas for murder and was “discovered” in a prison in Louisiana where he was serving time for attempting to kill someone else.

Lead Belly’s name is back in print — I plead for your indulgence, for it is circuitous tale that I tell — because of one of Donald Trump’s recent legal strategies.

In August, when Trump’s attorneys asked Judge Tanya Chutkan to set his trial in April 2026 — a good year and a half after the 2024 election — they cited a landmark Supreme Court decision concerning the infamous Scottsboro Boys case to support their claim that they needed time to prepare their client’s defense.

Who were the Scottsboro Boys?

In 1931 nine young Black men — ages 13-19 — were “riding the rails,” as many unemployed people did in the Depression, when a fight broke out between some of them and a couple of white men. When a sheriff stopped the train, two white women who were also on the train accused the Black teenagers of rape.

Within two weeks, the young men had been arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to death — except for the 13-year-old. One lone juror said that the adolescent was too young to be executed, so he was sentenced to life in prison.

The verdict was overturned on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court and a new trial was ordered.

By the time the second trial began, one of the women had recanted her testimony and a medical examiner had said that he saw no evidence of rape. No matter. The Scottsboro Boys were found guilty again and again sentenced to death.

Once again, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict.

By the late 1940s, after multiple trials and convictions, eight of the Scottsboro Boys had been paroled; the ninth died in a Michigan prison. The last of the Scottsboro Boys was pardoned in 1974 by ... George Wallace.

Sometimes history challenges our credulity.

What does this sad piece of Southern history have to do with Lead Belly?

In 1938 Lead Belly met some of the Scottsboro Boys. After hearing their stories, he wrote and recorded “The Scottsboro Boys,” which he once described as “a little song about down there.”

Go to Alabama and ya better watch out

The landlord'll get ya, gonna jump and shout

Scottsboro Boys tell ya all about

“I advise everybody,” Lead Belly said in an interview, “be a little careful when they go along through there — best stay woke, keep their eyes open.”

If you’re Black and you’re going through Alabama, he cautioned, you “best stay woke.”

Lead Belly did not create “woke.” “It has a much longer history” in Southern Black culture, said deandre miles-hercules, a researcher at the University of California, Santa Barbara. It reflected the vulnerability of Blacks in white America and the need to be constantly vigilant.

Since Lead Belly’s day, “woke” has evolved; it has become code for a progressive political and social agenda, against which there has been a conservative backlash.

It is a bitter irony that racist violence in Florida, where Ron DeSantis proclaimed that “woke goes to die," has revived the meaning of the word as Lead Belly used it.

The Dollar General in Jacksonville where a gunman shot and killed three people may not have been the white shooters’ target of choice.

He first attempted to enter the historically Black Edward Waters University, but he was challenged by campus security. After being refused entry, the shooter put on a mask and a protective vest, got into his car and drove to the nearby Dollar General where he killed a Black employee and two people who were simply Shopping While Black.

The shooter was intent on killing Black people. Any Black person would do, which makes what happened that afternoon in Jacksonville a hate crime, and all the more terrifying.

Maybe one day we will figure out why people hate people who are different from them — Blacks, gays, Jews, judges, politicians — and why they sometimes express their hatred violently.

Till then, best stay woke.