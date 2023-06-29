On a comfortable (for Houston) August night in 1992, Pat Buchanan — TV commentator and syndicated columnist — strode to the lectern on the stage at the Republican National Convention to cast the full weight of his unsuccessful bid for the presidential nomination behind George H.W. Bush.

Though Bush had won all 51 primaries, Buchanan had garnered a respectable share of the popular vote, a greater share than David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, and satirist Pat Paulsen, who received 110,000 and 11,000 votes, respectively.

Buchanan’s speech is not remembered for his support of Bush, which seemed full-throated and sincere. It was something he said midway in the speech.

“There is a religious war going on in this country,” he said. “It is a cultural war ... a war for the soul of America.”

Buchanan was not the first to use the term “culture war"; sociologist James Davison Hunter seems to have originated it in his book, "Culture Wars: The Struggle to Define America," which was published in 1991.

Pat Buchanan added “culture wars” to our shared political vocabulary. Casting our political and social differences in an “us versus them,” zero sum frame, he staked out a conservative position on a cluster of social issues about which Americans disagreed.

He was for right-to-life, school choice and voluntary prayer in public schools, and against “radical feminism,” “environmental extremism,” homosexual rights, discrimination against religious schools and “the raw sewage of pornography that so terribly pollutes our popular culture.”

He pledged his support for George H, W. Bush as a “a champion of the Judeo-Christian values and beliefs upon which America was founded.”

Buchanan’s passion was fired by the sense that America was changing and, in his opinion, “It is not the kind of change America needs. It is not the kind of change America wants. And it is not the kind of change we can abide in a nation that we still call God’s country.”

He was right. America was — and is — changing.

That was made stunningly clear in 2019 when, to observe the 50th anniversary of the iconic music festival that was held on Max Yasgur’s farm outside Bethel, N.Y., Gallup published “10 Major Social Changes in the 50 Years since Woodstock.”

The changes that Gallup noted were eye-popping, even for one who lived through them.

Consider the following examples from the Gallup study.

In 1969 just 12% of the American people supported legalizing marijuana. On the 50th anniversary of Woodstock that figure was 66%.

By 2022 thirty-seven states and Washington, D.C. had enacted laws legalizing medical marijuana, and 18 states and D.C. had legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Second, in the year of “peace and music” — 1969 — same-sex marriage was illegal across America. When Gallup first polled Americans about their attitudes about legalizing same-sex marriage in 1996, just 27% approved.

By the time the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples, 60% of Americans approved. By 2021 that figure had increased to 71%.

Third, in 1968, a year after Mildred and Richard Loving courageously fought the state of Virginia’s anti-miscegenation law, just one American in five approved of marriage between Blacks and whites. In a Gallup poll in 2021, 94% of Americans approved.

Fourth, in 1969, four years before Roe v. Wade, 40% of Americans favored making it legal for women to have an abortion "at any time during the first three months." Fifty years later that figure had increased to 60%.

A recent survey found that just 36% of Americans approve of the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe, making banning abortion nationally risky. So said Chris Sununu, Republican governor of New Hampshire. Every time a Republican opens his mouth about abortion, he said, “an Independent becomes a Democrat.”

The point is not that nothing is as constant as change.

It is that American culture is changing in a direction that many people who stand where Pat Buchanan stood are not comfortable with and they are trying to turn the tide of cultural change by passing laws, chiefly, but not exclusively, laws limiting access to abortion and restricting the rights of transgender people.

If, as Buchanan claimed, we are engaged in a “religious” struggle for the “soul of America,” wouldn’t changing hearts and minds be more appropriate and in the long run more productive?

Wouldn’t it be more conducive to a peaceful resolution of our differences if we found a more suitable image for our cultural disagreements than “war”?