"Let me know when you have enough.”

I heard the wait staff as he inquired how much of the grated parmesan cheese I wanted on my entrée. In fact, I stopped talking with table mates to acknowledge his presence. But as soon as he started grating, I returned to what I was doing. Before I knew it, a huge mound of savory cheese covered my plate.

What? Too much cheese? That's something I thought I’d never say.

But in this case, when I stopped paying attention, I got too much of a good thing.

I missed my opportunity to control the little that I could control.

I feel the same way now. After a summer of decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court that made it illegal to consider race as one of the factors determining college admissions, allowed some business owners to discriminate against LGBTQ customers and prohibited President Biden’s plan providing debt relief to eligible student loan borrowers, the cheese is piling up.

Add to it a court that already overturned the constitutional protections for abortion and allowed states to set their own abortion laws, and it's way past time to say “enough.”

Time to act

But what can I do?

Primarily, if not naively, I expect that one of the many groups and organizations I belong to will see this as an opportunity to muster the forces to stop these assaults.

And why should they take control? Because most of these decisions will overwhelmingly affect the Black community. Consider:

• Black women, who already face racial barriers to gynecological care and reproductive services, make up the highest percentage of individuals who sought an abortion in 2020 at 40%, according to the Pew Research Center. Additionally, more than any other racial group Black women are likely to experience maternal health complications and death throughout their pregnancies.

• More than 84% of college-educated Black households in their 30s have student debt, compared to 45% three decades ago. The median debt is $40,000, up from $6,000. Only 53% of white graduates in the same age range have student loan debt. Additionally, Black households with college graduates in their 30s have seen their wealth, compared to white households, drop by 86%. Black families used to have one-half the wealth of white families. And while Black college attendance has increased, graduates' wealth has shrunk to one-tenth of that of white families.

• Black students unable to be accepted to more selective colleges may lower their college ambitions and end up attending less selective schools, having long-term implications for their income and job prospects. No shade to the country’s HBCUs, just reality. Additionally, Black college graduates can’t build generational wealth because, while white colleagues are building savings and making investments, Black graduates are tending to aging parents who, likewise, didn’t have unlimited opportunities.

Helping hands

So, who’s at bat?

Most Black elected officials and leaders (excluding Justice-for-Hire Clarence Thomas, Tim “Racism Doesn’t Exist” Scott and Mark “My Then-Girlfriend Had an Abortion, But You Can’t” Robinson) know the danger of these and coming decisions and are likewise waiting for some grassroots groups or organizations to rise to the top and lead the cause. Instead, it’s crickets.

Where is the Black church, which is fighting for relevancy as traditional church membership continues to drop, in all of this? Where are the Divine Nine, the umbrella group of Black fraternities and sororities or the Talented Tenth, W.E.B. DuBois would say? Where are the NAACP and the dozens of other Black professional groups and organizations?

No doubt, most of these groups issued statements after these decisions were announced. They denounced the rulings, lamented how bad it was and went back to planning their summer conferences, convocations, conclaves, confabs and congresses.

In fact, while we are at the sessions determining if we should stand when the Grand Poobah walks in, or if this is the day for uninterrupted white, the other side is gearing up to continue its assault on anything that doesn’t support a white, male, heterosexual society.

An altar call

Fannie Lou Hamer was initially incensed after an unapproved hysterectomy, but she eventually had the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee behind her.

Rosa Parks was the only one sitting in that seat when she was asked to move, but she had the NAACP behind her.

And the four N.C. A&T freshmen walked downtown and sat at that whites-only lunch counter alone that first day, but more and more students from A&T, Bennett College, nearby Dudley High School and UNCG joined on day two.

What we need is an altar call. We have heard the case. We know the situation. Now, it’s time for action.

Is there one?

Is there one who will step out in the aisle and say I’ll lead? Are you willing to take a stand knowing the backlash will be sudden and biting?

Is there one willing to endure the criticism of those who don’t understand why you must be first?

Is there one who can blaze a trail and leave enough room for others to follow or overcome you if necessary?

Won’t you come?

Stop with all the grating and gyrating. It’s time to say “enough.”