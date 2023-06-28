I’m flummoxed.

Three boys, 1-year-old twins and their 4-year-old brother, died in a house fire in December. Their mother, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant, was already known to the Guilford County Department of Social Services after being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child only months before. In fact, DSS has received nine child protective services complaints involving this family, including three older children, two living with her, since 2016.

Two of the children are 11 years old,, meaning they’ve been on the DSS's radar for more than half of their lives.

Last month, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services found that DSS was negligent in handling the Sturdivant case and ordered corrective action to prevent similar incidents.

This case is bad enough in and of itself, but what also perplexes me is that nary a peep about this case has been heard from the hordes of those who call themselves “pro-lifers.”

You know, those people who harass pregnant women at abortion facilities and feign concern for the mom and her unborn child.

Those people who send threatening letters and emails and wish death to women’s health care providers.

Those people who use abortion as the lone litmus test to determine if they will or won’t support a candidate for office.

Where are they now? Why are they not marching around DSS's Greensboro headquarters on Maple Street demanding that something be done, somebody held accountable so other young children don’t die?

Don’t the lives of these children matter?

Or are the cries of pro-lifers only audible before birth?

Now you probably can see why I'm so puzzled.

But it’s not just this abuse case where pro-lifers are silent. After all the hoopla they make over abortions, they spend little time or attention ensuring that once the child arrives, the services needed to survive, thrive and develop into an adult are in place.

They generally don’t support increasing funds for child care. They generally don’t support programs to decrease childhood hunger or poverty. And they generally don'r support programs designed to increase minimum wages, build affordable housing or spur economic development in depressed communities.

How can you rally for birth but evaporate after that?

Why haven’t we heard anything from them about the high death rates for Black women related to childbirth? Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Where is the outrage there?

Gun deaths among children and teens rose 50% in two years, making it the leading cause of death for U.S. children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 3,600 children died in gun-related incidents in 2021. That’s about five children for every 100,000 children in the U.S. Where is the outrage from the pro-life groups?

According to the 2023 Kids Count Data Profile conducted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the 2021 fact sheet from the Children’s Defense Fund for North Carolina:

• 28% of the state’s children have parents who lack secure employment.

• 58% of children, ages 3 and 4, are not in school.

• 68% of fourth graders aren’t proficient in reading.

• 75% of eighth graders aren’t proficient in math.

• 34% of children and teens, ages 10-17, are overweight or obese.

• 36% of children live in single-parent homes.

• 1 in 6 children lives with someone who had to quit, change or turn down a job because of child care problems.

• 5,601 children were abused or neglected, and 11,223 children were in foster care in 2019.

• 2.4 full-time jobs at minimum wage were needed for a family to afford a two-bedroom rental unit at fair-market value in 2020.

• 20% of the state’s children are poor and of that number 32% are Black, 30% Hispanic and 10% white.

• $88,400 was the median income for white families with children, compared with $41,000 for Black families and $40,400 for Hispanic families in 2019.

• 19% of children lived in food-insecure households in 2018.

Why are there no picket lines or calls for legislative action over these issues?

But this silence isn’t new. Nor is the criticism it provokes.

The state’s most recent abortion law, which took effect on July 1, attempts to silence the critics. It provides some funds for access to contraceptives, increased paid parental leave for state employees and increased child care subsidies, but nothing to address the many other issues facing the state’s children, especially those in limited-resource households.

But this is about more than just funds. Can’t those same voices join with others and do the things we know need to be done so children who are born can have an opportunity to live and be successful? While I disagree with the pro-life tactics and believe an individual and her doctor should determine what medical procedures to have, let’s use that same energy to attack some of our problems.

Imagine the environment we could create if we worked together to provide affordable and quality child care services, effective public schools where every child is learning and preparing for the future, jobs that pay decent wages so parents can support their families and quality health care so all people receive services without regard to race, location or ability to pay.

As more restrictions are placed on abortion services, the number of children who are born and need support will likely increase. If we aren’t prepared to support them today, what will happen tomorrow?