It seems like a thousand years ago that Republicans projected strength, stability and resolve. Today, they’re all about victimhood, weakness and whining.

In the 1980s, toughness was baked into the GOP brand. Democrats were viewed as compassionate and nurturing; Republicans were perceived as sturdy and reliable.

Remember this campaign ad for President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection bid? “There’s a bear in the woods,” the narrator warned, in a reference to the Soviet Union. The message: You want protection? Vote Republican.

So it’s strange that today, there is one subject that makes the right wing tremble with anxiety. The mere mention of the word has been known to give conservatives panic attacks.

As Republicans see it, what Thomas Jefferson really meant to declare in 1776 was that all men have the unalienable right to life, liberty and the freedom to not feel guilty about anything having to do with race — or awkward, or even a tad uncomfortable about it.

The right wing seems to think that we’re living at the End of Days and that the Four Horsemen are Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and “Wokeness.” The fourth is—as far as many conservatives are concerned—the destructive force that unleashed the other three.

Demographers predict that, by 2042, whites will become a statistical minority in the U.S. White people are well aware of this reality — and have been for decades. It makes them fearful, fragile and frustrated. These emotions have, in turn, fueled Republican-led crackdowns on immigration, a war on affirmative action and an attack on critical race theory.

The new target for the GOP is diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at public institutions of higher education. For these colleges, DEI often means making an effort to increase staff diversity and promote a culture of acceptance, equality and inclusivity among staff and students. What’s wrong with that?

Yet, as with affirmative action and critical race theory, the fact that many of its critics can’t properly define DEI doesn’t stop them from attacking the concept.

In May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill into law that bans public colleges and universities from spending money on DEI programs, which he described as an “experiment” that failed.

“If you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,” DeSantis told reporters at the time. “And that has no place in our public institutions.”

The law — which fits DeSantis’s presidential campaign narrative of being a cultural warrior — also restricts what can be taught in the classroom and bans courses that “distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics.”

Meanwhile, in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also has jumped on the anti-DEI bandwagon. In June, he signed a bill that closes down DEI offices at public colleges and universities across the Lone Star State and bans mandatory diversity training for students and staff. The legislation dictates that institutions must “not endorse an ideology that promotes the differential treatment of an individual or group of individuals based on race, color, or ethnicity” or require students and employees to disclose on forms their “race, color, ethnicity, or national origin” unless that information is necessary for demographic purposes.

The Republican state lawmakers who pushed the bill insisted that DEI creates division and — laughably — promotes racial profiling.

There are now more than a dozen states — most of them controlled by the GOP — where legislators have introduced or passed bills that curtail or eliminate DEI programs at colleges and universities.

We can expect that two things will happen next. First, the number of states banning DEI will grow. And second, the attack on diversity, equity and inclusion will shift to the workplace as DEI initiatives at companies and corporations become the new target.

DEI efforts are a harmless and often halfhearted attempt by well-meaning institutions to improve our society. They’re meant to sensitize people by giving them knowledge and empathy that might make them more enlightened about issues that touch on race and ethnicity. The hope is that we might all get along better. Ironically, the fact that there is, at least in one of our political parties, so much resistance to DEI programs proves there is a need for them.

And to think, conservatives get upset over the left’s supposed obsession with race. Guess who is obsessing over it now?