Just because we’ve always done something a certain way isn’t reason enough to continue down that path. When it comes to North Carolina’s energy future, we need fresh thinking and people willing to embrace a new approach if we want to accelerate clean-energy progress without sacrificing reliability.

Fortunately, thanks in no small part to our governor’s leadership and sound strategic policy from the legislature, the passage of House Bill 951 in 2021 informed North Carolina’s ongoing approach to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including directives supporting both existing nuclear power plants and advanced nuclear — namely, small modular reactors (SMRs).

The updated Carbon Plan, filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission last week by Duke Energy, showed us what that could look like for North Carolina. The potential benefits are vast — for the Piedmont region and across the state.

Duke Energy’s filing indicates that Stokes County will be the site of a future SMR. SMR technology is carbon-free, scalable to meet the unique needs of diverse communities and can fit seamlessly into the flexible energy system of the future. The state’s goals demonstrate the central role nuclear energy must take to balance affordability and reliability with clean-energy progress while creating jobs and providing local economic benefits.

Nuclear energy already has a strong foundation in North Carolina. Nuclear power currently generates more than 31% of the state’s electricity and 71% of its clean energy, with plants that have been operating safely and reliably for decades. Every year, nuclear-generated electricity saves our atmosphere from 470 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions that would otherwise likely come from fossil fuels — the equivalent of removing emissions from almost all the passenger vehicles currently on the road in the United States. With demand for energy expected to grow in our state and across the country — by as much as 28% by 2050 — it’s critical we continue to invest in this backbone of American energy.

As a proponent for the development of the nuclear industry’s workforce, I know firsthand that nuclear power isn’t just an engine for clean-energy progress — it’s a job creator. Each nuclear plant employs between 500 and 800 workers with salaries that are 50% higher on average than those of other electricity generation sources. In our home state, Duke Energy’s nuclear plants already account for 2,500 jobs.

I’m glad to play a small role in engaging with people from all walks of life to build the highly skilled and educated workforce needed for the clean-energy workforce. This year, the nuclear engineering department at N.C. State partnered with the American Nuclear Society (ANS) to introduce young learners to science, paving the way for the next generation of industry employees.

In my own life, I have seen how powerful inspiring students to study science can be. At Goldsboro High School, I took Chemistry 1 with a group of like-minded students with a passion for science. We loved the teacher and class so much we asked for Chemistry II to be taught, and he agreed. There were eight students in that class. All eight went on to engineering schools.

Fast forward to today. As we consider all the jobs which nuclear plants support — from welders and pipefitters to carpenters and electricians — we must renew our commitment to lighting the way forward for students and young professionals with a diverse range of interests and expertise.

As someone passionate about nuclear energy workforce development, I am always considering how we can invest in the leaders of tomorrow. I’m equally encouraged by state leaders’ support of the next generation of nuclear energy. From creating jobs to boosting our communities and driving progress toward carbon-reduction goals, new nuclear is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in building a brighter future. If all goes to plan, perhaps a few of our homegrown students will be at the helm.