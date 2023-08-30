Rarely do we encounter unicorns in this world, but they exist — individuals who transcend convention, forging change rather than following.

These visionaries navigate unseen paths, unburdened by conformity. They wield creative energy and purpose, appearing intimidating due to their unbridled passion, often misunderstood. At times, they inadvertently collide with us, while we lag behind, oblivious. They are the true trailblazers, carrying both power and enlightenment.

I’ve been fortunate to know two such souls: One I married, and one is a cherished friend.

One of the highlights of my husband’s career was working with Greensboro Coliseum Director Matt Brown. Their kinship was founded on raw honesty and an unwavering work ethic. Their perspectives defied norms, and I was privileged to glimpse this through my husband’s eyes.

If you heard Mo Milani talk about Matt Brown it was always with reverence and respect. Matt inspired him every day. Both worked closely together to bring business and prosperity to this city and we are all the beneficiaries of that hard work. Mo would often comment on how extraordinarily smart Matt is and how lucky this city was to have him. The respect and love he carried for Matt ran deep.

But unicorns don’t need praise; they don’t need a pat on the back. They just get the job done and leave a well-built legacy for those who come behind.

You can say whatever you want about the bite of Matt’s tongue but I’d rather comment on the size of his heart. When my husband died Matt stepped in and took over arrangements and services twice when he knew we were not able to do it for ourselves.

When I think of Matt Brown, I think of respect, honor, integrity, truth and kindness. Pillars to live by.

He’s a unicorn that I don’t think this city will see again for a really long time. There’s no doubt I’m a fan because I’ve had a different seat to the show. I’ve had a real backstage view.

I don’t know what is next on the agenda for Matt Brown and his beautiful wife Betty Ann. Whatever they do, Godspeed. We love you.