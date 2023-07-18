When it comes to LGBTQ+ equality, we are in a complex political period in North Carolina and our country as a whole: The LGBTQ+ community has unprecedented support – and we are under unprecedented attack.

Public opinion polls show that the vast majority of Americans, including those in the South, support LGBTQ+ equality: 71% support the freedom to marry and 80% support protecting LGBTQ+ people from discrimination.

Yet, a dangerous new political reality is playing out in North Carolina. The extremist far right, fueled by the fever dreams of groups such as Moms for Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, is forcing through its wish list of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the waning weeks of the N.C. General Assembly’s legislative session.

In the ugly chaos of HB 2, the first-of-its-kind so-called “bathroom bill,” North Carolina had a reckoning moment, and it was not unreasonable to think that the state’s GOP political class had learned a lesson about the dangers of passing reckless legislation. In recent years, the NCGA has not pushed the anti-LGBTQ+ attacks we’ve seen in other states, and, in fact, more than 25 local communities in North Carolina passed LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinances. Public support for LGBTQ equality has climbed steadily.

This period of momentum may have created a false sense that North Carolina was inoculated from the virulent anti LGBTQ+ legislation — fed by pure animus — advancing in other states.

What we’re seeing out of Raleigh this summer should be a wake-up call for all of us.

Two gender-affirming care bans, a “Don’t Say Gay” bill and a ban on transgender girls and young women participating in sports all passed, and now they return for a final vote to the NCGA, which is poised to override Gov. Cooper’s vetoes of these bills. Just this week a monstrous omnibus bill was introduced that bullies queer youth on issues from mental health access to school dress codes. All of these bills target LGBTQ+ youth, systematically attacking the very sources of support and resilience which we know are critical for their wellbeing and, in some cases, survival.

This is a crisis for LGBTQ+ youth in North Carolina, and the crisis extends across the entire South, where bills like this have already become law. As in any crisis, there is a window when action can help people get through the worst of the pain and reduce suffering; inaction at such times leads to further harm. This is that moment — and we need all hands on deck.

The actual consequences of these laws are far-reaching: They deny access to life-saving medical care, create school environments where students cannot talk about their families or themselves, and exclude youth from the joys of sports. If North Carolina passes HB 808, it will mean that 85% of transgender youth in the South live in a state where their access to gender-affirming care has been banned.

A decisive and growing majority of North Carolinians support LGBTQ+ rights and, even more profoundly, know and love someone who is LGBTQ+. As more young people come out, families are responding with love. Doctors, faith leaders, coaches and teachers are responding with care. Friends are rallying fiercely around them.

This is the power of the future we can create in this state. But we have urgent, significant work to do. We must be clear-sighted and unflinching in our diagnostic of what is happening in real time as extreme leaders drive the legislative agenda and one of the most brazenly anti-LGBTQ elected officials in the nation, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, emerges as the likely Republican nominee for Governor.

In the years and election cycles ahead, we must harness the power of a majority of North Carolinians — and Americans at large — into political will and power.

Even in this difficult hour, I feel a relentless hopefulness. Daily acts of courage, heroism and love on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth are proof positive that, in the long game, we are winning. And they are powerful reminders that discriminatory laws, while cruel and harmful, can neither define nor circumscribe the truths of our lives.