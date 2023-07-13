At a time when states are restricting how our nation’s racial history can be taught, we stand as living proof that only through truth-telling can our country move toward reconciliation.

The two of us are linked by history — Ann as a descendant of a Virginia plantation owner and enslaver, Robin as a descendant of a family enslaved on that plantation. We are also, remarkably, friends.

We met a year ago when Ann was researching her family’s history as enslavers. That work led her to the Mines family, and she connected with Robin, who already was involved in racial reconciliation work. Together with five cousins — two white Morrises and three black Mines — we forged a tight-knit group that met regularly in person and on Zoom for six months.

Our meetings culminated in June with an in-person gathering of more than 180 descendants from both families. We gathered on a steamy Saturday under a huge white tent on the former plantation near Richmond, Va., to explore the truth of our shared history. It was here that our ancestors once lived — the Morris family in a grand two-story house and the Mines, along with other enslaved families, in small, rustic dwellings.

Throughout the afternoon, we shared stories and a meal, pored over family trees and toured the only remaining slave cabin on the property. We prayed. We sang. But mostly, we talked, saying things to each other most of us never imagined could be voiced.

What do you say to a person whose ancestors enslaved your ancestors? Or to a person whose ancestors were enslaved by your ancestors? It turns out, curiosity and open heartedness go a long way.

Each member of our planning group took a turn to speak. Ann, who grew up in Roanoke, Va., spoke about the myths and lies she was taught about her family, and about slavery — that her ancestors were “good” slave owners; that they didn’t sell enslaved people at auction (public records tell a different story); and that her great-great grandfather, who graduated from medical school in the North, didn’t “believe in slavery” (he enslaved 28 people.) She also talked about what she was taught in Virginia public schools in the 1960s, that “most slaves were happy.”

Robin, who grew up in Richmond, spoke about moving into a white neighborhood in the 1960s and attending a newly desegregated school. The Ku Klux Klan burned a cross on her family’s yard, their new home was shot up and she was subject to racial taunts and attacks at school. Through it all, she said, her faith sustained her, and she has dedicated her life to promoting unity, justice and racial healing. Invoking her ancestors, who labored on the former plantation where we gathered, Robin called for love to replace hatred and reminded us that racial reconciliation requires accountability and forgiveness.

Many more important truths came to light that day:

That some of the Black descendants had been mistrustful of the event, wondering “what the white people wanted” when they received invitations to this unusual gathering; there had to be a catch. Some white family members worried they’d be confronted and blamed for their ancestors’ actions. Neither concern proved true.

That the truths of history can be lost. One white descendant from New Mexico had lived her entire life never knowing her ancestors had enslaved people. A Black descendant who grew up in the area told of playing in the woods and seeing the old slave cabin, never knowing what it was or that his enslaved ancestors had lived there.

That slavery’s legacy was palpable, even on our nametags. White Morrises met Black Morrises, and white Hunters met Black Hunters. The shared names highlighted a painful truth: most enslaved people were not dignified with last names, and upon emancipation some assumed the name of their most recent enslaver.

We have no illusion that our gathering and its ripple effects will undo racism or address systemic disparities that have their roots in slavery. But we do know that where there was mistrust, there is now a bridge to better understanding. Where there were strangers, there are now friends. Where there was silence, there is meaningful conversation.

We hope to hold another gathering in a year or two. In the meantime, our planning team — the seven of us linked by history, place and a commitment to truth telling — will discern next steps. There is the slave cabin that should be preserved, and an unmarked slave cemetery that should be memorialized. There are oral histories to gather, and there is a dream of a college scholarship fund for Black descendants.

Whatever we do, we will keep exploring difficult truths, no matter where those discussions lead us. That’s what our country needs to do as well. The impulse to limit how our nation’s difficult racial history is taught because some people might be “offended” can only take us backward.