We now know most, if not all, the candidates who will compete in the March 5 primary elections for governor. Our legislature has taken great pains to further weaken what was already the weakest governorship in the nation, but our governor is still important.

As CEO of our state the governor administers laws and hires a great number of employees. More importantly, the governor has what Teddy Roosevelt called “a bully pulpit,” a platform to speak out and be heard.

What do you want from a candidate for governor? Here’s what I want:

I’d like a record of leadership, achievement and fair dealings, especially in racial and gender equality. This person must not be tied to or supported by special interests. It is essential that the candidate be truthful, willing to stake out positions and pledge loyalty to our state and people in all actions. I’m weary of nasty, partisan campaigns telling me how terrible the opponent is; my vote will go to the candidate who tells me what he or she stands for and hopes to do if elected.

My “ideal” platform would have five major planks.

Children

Our future depends on our children, so the governor must first and foremost support improved day care and reinstatement of the earned-income tax credit for working parents, as well as wellness care and mental health care.

Public education

My candidate will steadfastly support public schools, pledging to halt the dismantling of traditional “district schools.” She would reaffirm the State Board of Education’s governance of K-12 schools, as stated in our constitution, while requiring that all schools that receive state money follow the same acceptance criteria, the same testing and performance evaluation standards, and the same rules and regulations. He would strongly support raising teacher pay to the national average, while also making it easier to replace teachers who are not performing. She would insist that no school that offers religious instruction receive state funding, affirming the separation of church and state. And the Parents’ Bill of Rights would be dramatically revised to welcome parental input, but not allow parents to overrule school boards in curriculum or personnel decisions.

Health care

She would work to improve our abysmal mental health care. He would insist on Medicaid expansion to all qualified residents. She would call on care providers to improve health care with adequate and well-paid staffing, pricing transparency and lowered prescription drug costs. He would demand for hospitals that maintain excessive fund reserves to lower patient costs.

Fairer elections

The governor should be the No. 1 advocate for independent and impartial redistricting. She would urge the State Board of Elections to consist of equal numbers from both political parties and, in the event of tie votes, that the state Senate resolve the tie through a committee of equal numbers of partisan members. County Boards of Elections should be nominated in equal numbers by the two county parties, with the state board resolving tie votes. State-provided standardized voting machines would be used in all counties. Early voting would be reinforced with adequate numbers of polling sites, based on the registered voters in each county, and weekend voting would be emphasized. Our governor should insist on the restoration of absentee ballot acceptance received within three days of the vote, if postmarked on or before Election Day. And the party designation for all judicial candidates should once again be eliminated. Voters should vote for people, not parties.

Better government

Despite what some may say government is essential to do those things we cannot or will not do ourselves. Large state surpluses would be allocated to roads, bridges and other infrastructure, not just stockpiled.

The biggest “good government” priority would be to advocate for a revision of our state constitution. It has been 51 years since it has been reviewed in its entirety and revised. Our governing document needs to more accurately reflect life in the 21st century. As was the case in the last major revision, the governor should ask the N.C. Bar Association to form a high-level study commission to review and make recommendations; those recommendations would then be sent to our General Assembly, with an insistence that it consider them in a bipartisan manner, then forward them to the voters to approve.

Does such a gubernatorial candidate exist? Probably not, but now is the time for us to consider what we want as we review the records and platforms of those running in 2024. This will be an important election!