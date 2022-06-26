Abigail Ray: Refugees are resilient and inspiring, but they need our help

‘Your family is coming,” said the voice on the other end of the line.

Ibrahim had been waiting 10 years for those words. He’d been waiting a decade to see his wife and children again. Finally, they were on their way to join him in North Carolina.

I met Ibrahim while working at World Relief. And his story immediately inspired me; when Ibrahim left Sudan in 2011, his youngest child was just 3 months old. Ibrahim was finally seeing his now-10-year-old little boy in the airport and wept. The wait was finally over, and he was ecstatic.

Ibrahim’s story has much in common with many other refugees. He originally fled to Jordan on the way to America seeking nothing but a better, safer life for himself and his family. He found help, left home, got a new job and started a new life in a dramatically different culture — all while tragically separated from his wife and children due to legal restrictions.

As I reflect on the significance of this year’s Refugee Awareness Month, I recall how humbled I was by Ibrahim’s resilience in the face of such prolonged and senseless hardship. His story is striking, but it is unfortunately far from unique.

Refugees coming to America face much more than the loss of their homes or the traumas sustained from life in an unsafe, poverty-stricken or war-torn region. They face the loss of longstanding relationships. They face a baffling and changeable network of immigration regulations.

And yet they persist in the hope that they might live in a nation where they and their children will know justice, peace and happiness. Ibrahim and so many others like him are compelling witnesses to the resilience and hope of refugees, despite all odds.

And the odds are indeed stacked against them. Ibrahim’s friends in the Sudanese region of Darfur are still wracked by local violence. An estimated 2.3 million in Darfur need emergency aid that is almost impossible to deliver. Poverty and hunger are rampant.

Despite all this, they do not despair. Instead, they hope for and seek better — even at great personal cost. Even in the face of family separation, Ibrahim never lost hope. He never stopped fighting to bring his family to safety.

This dogged spirit, and these vulnerable people, are at the very heart of refugee aid. Sometimes that looks practically like supporting them once they arrive in America. For instance, World Relief — where I work — helped Ibrahim find housing and a job; we targeted his needs holistically, aiming at creating the sustainable change that would empower him, both emotionally and physically, to lead the best life he could in America. But he did the rest, and he’s now in the process of buying his own home.

These brave men and women dare to believe that their lives may someday be safe and happy. They dare to hope for justice and freedom — but unless they receive our support, they will continue to suffer under the ravages of war and vicissitudes of fickle legislation.

That is why I ask you to help us respond to the injustice, poverty and hunger that threaten their lives.

I ask you to help us change the lives of every vulnerable man or woman who dares to believe in better.

Ibrahim showed me what it means to be resilient. There are countless refugees like him who are holding strong against hardship; let us as a nation show them welcome, uplift them and give them shelter here.

The needs of refugees could not be more urgent. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, millions of people have been forced to flee their homes and seek shelter abroad — just like Ibrahim. But the Ukraine conflict is just one among many global conflicts and crises that are driving an unprecedented number of individuals to seek refugee status today.

We must advocate for these and every refugee who needs help in today’s world. It’s the least we can do to match their resilience and strength in the face of suffering.

Abigail Ray is the communications and advocacy coordinator for World Relief Triad.