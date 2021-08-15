Abraham Gutman: Everything is impossible until it isn’t

Some might take away from both the infrastructure vote and Cuomo’s resignation that good things will eventually happen. That’s wrong. The arc of the moral universe might bend toward justice, but only because there are people working extremely hard to bend it.

The lesson is that every fight is worth fighting.

Right now, America is in a fight for its form of democracy, which has existed for just over half a century.

The For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, both critical pieces of legislation, are stalled. On the Republican side of the aisle, there is unity behind limiting rather than expanding American democracy. On the Democratic side, a few senators, namely Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, would rather preserve an archaic procedural rule, the filibuster, than protect the right to vote with a simple majority.

Again, the outcome seems forgone. A Slate headline read: “Manchin and Sinema Won’t Change Their Minds.” A former Manchin adviser told The New Yorker, “I would bet a year of my salary that he would not agree to change the filibuster.”

Current and former aides of Cuomo made similar statements — until they were proven wrong.