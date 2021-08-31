Adamou Mohamed and Gary Kenton: HB 540: A lost opportunity for North Carolina

On behalf of the Immigration Reform Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, we want to be sure that people are aware that a significant piece of legislation, HB 540, has failed to advance in the General Assembly.

HB 540 was co-sponsored by four state representatives from the Triad — Pricey Harrison, Jon Hardister, Amos Quick and Cecil Brockman. Had it become law, it would have been a giant step toward substantial improvement in the lives of thousands of refugees and immigrants living in North Carolina. But, like many other pieces of forward-looking legislation introduced in North Carolina these days, it failed to even come up for vote.

The roundtable believes that this was a lost opportunity that will hurt the state economically and socially.

HB 540 is not a very ambitious bill. It would have kick-started a study of the opportunities and obstacles involved in workforce development for refugees, holders of special immigrant visas (SIVs) and those newcomers who have been granted asylum. But the legislature has shelved the bill.

Why do we feel that this is such a sad situation? Because we are a nation of immigrants that is increasingly turning its back on immigrants.