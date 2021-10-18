Akaya Windwood and Bill McKibben: OK, boomers, you have the time, money and skills to work for the common good

Bruce Gibney, in his book “A Generation of Sociopaths,” put it like this: Boomers have “destroyed a sense of social solidarity, a sense of commitment to their fellow citizens. That ethos is gone and it’s been replaced by a cult of individualism.”

Generalities obscure as much as they illuminate: Women of color in the 60-plus demographic have worked harder than anyone else to keep that sense of solidarity and optimism alive. But it’s undeniable that many of us born toward the end of World War II could go to college and emerge with little debt. If we weren’t redlined from the suburbs, we got in early on the great escalator of rising real estate values. We worked hard (maybe too hard — work-life balance was never our specialty), but more work needs to be done now.

How we can help

Here’s one example: Perhaps no legislation in the lifetime of anyone over 60 has been as transformative as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Watching it erode in the face of new voter suppression laws should be beyond painful for our cohort. We can help in that battle by joining existing campaigns against voter suppression at the state and national level, and by invoking our own long memories of all the times voting really mattered, to help make sure no one takes it for granted.