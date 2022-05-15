Alex Gibson: America: The land of the ignorant

I was 10 years old. My family had finished dinner and the conversation turned serious.

My father taught my brother and me how to conduct ourselves around law enforcement. Not just as a driver, but in any situation.

He told us to say: “Yes, officer.” “No, officer.” “Yes sir.” “No sir.” And that any other answer may be perceived as disrespectful.

“You may feel like a punk in the moment, but the most important thing is your life,” he said to us. “Coming home alive.”

“I can’t even drive yet,” I said, laughing. But my dad didn’t smile.

It was his responsibility as my father, as a Black man with two young sons, to educate us. He had protected and sheltered us from that harsh reality long enough.

We had to be prepared. Aware and alert.

For a Black man in America, living ignorantly is not a luxury.

As for the rest of the country? It just won’t learn.

It refuses to change, evolve or grow.

This nation is always prepared to bomb another country, but never prepared to house the homeless, feed the poor or successfully handle a pandemic.

Then there are the countless mass shootings in America and the rampant police brutality.

Albert Einstein once said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different result.

America is genuinely insane.

It doesn’t learn from its mistakes, or makes only feeble attempts to change.

Look at how many mass shootings we have in America. All it takes for other countries is one mass shooting and they look for solutions immediately.

For example, in March 2019 after the Christchurch mosque massacre took 50 lives, New Zealand’s parliament voted almost unanimously to ban military-style semi-automatic weapons.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acted swiftly, vowing to end access to the weapons just days after the shootings. She also announced a buyback program to compensate gun owners that could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

In Australia on April 28, 1996, 28-year-old Martin Bryant killed 35 people at a popular tourist spot in Tasmania with a military-style, semi-automatic rifle.

Just 12 days later, Prime Minister John Howard announced major reforms to Australia’s gun-control laws. High-caliber rifles and shotguns were banned, licensing was tightened, a buy-back program took roughly 650,000 guns out of circulation and remaining firearms were registered to national standards.

Do you get it now?

Countries not named America act swiftly, but America’s response is prayers and blessings but never solutions. Instead of “Let’s make a change and let’s stop this,” it’s “Oh, people kill people, not guns.”

Well people are still dying, but the response is always the same.

Insane.

Aa for police brutality, it’s one cop after another choking, slamming, you name it. Countless cops abusing their power.

And why do they do it?

Because police are rarely held accountable. And when they are, most often it’s a slap on the wrist or a paid vacation.

Minnesota police officer Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright. Her mistake? Confusing a gun with a taser. Prior to Wright’s death, Potter had 26 years of experience as a police officer.

Wright lived for only 20 years.

Yet Potter was only sentenced to 24 months (the last eight on supervised release) and a fine of $1,000.

It’s been more than two years since the death of Breonna Taylor, whom police mistakenly shot and killed in her own apartment in Louisville, Ky. The officers in that case got off scot-free.

Taylor’s death sparked bans on the use of no-knock warrants all over the United States.

Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were the plainclothes officers responsible for Taylor’s death. Hankison and Cosgrove eventually were fired and Mattingly retired in 2021. But they very well may be hired somewhere else.

Just like a Mesa, Ariz., police officer who was fired after he killed a man in a hotel hallway, and then rehired two years later and allowed to retire with a tax-free, lifetime pension of $31,000 a year.

Just about everything has been done except the obvious thing. Those officers getting fired is not justice; it is the absolute least that can be done.

George Floyd was murdered in May of 2020. His murderer, Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts: second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

This was a rare verdict. But was it justice?

No. Chauvin was facing up to 40 years for his crimes, but ultimately received 22.5 years in prison.

What truly baffles me is the fact that the family of Breonna Taylor received a $12 million settlement and the family of George Floyd received a $27 million settlement.

How can you pay the Taylor family that money but fail to hold her killers accountable?

So why would an individual cop or even a department change its methods if officers are almost never held responsible when they break the law or abuse their power?

But the biggest problem is the ignorance.

When you do offer solutions, when you do criticize America, the response is that you’re a terrorist and America is perfect the way it is. Or that you should “Go back to where you came from” or “If you don’t like it here, leave.”

I was born here. My parents were born here. My parents’ parents were born here.

Why would I leave?

If I truly love something, wouldn’t I want it to be the best it can possibly be?

America is far from perfect. There’s always room for improvement, always room to grow.

Why would America settle for mediocrity when it could strive for greatness?

Why would we be ordinary when we could be extraordinary?

Is America the land of the free? Maybe so.

But it’s also the land of the ignorant.