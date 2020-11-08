Alexander Cohen: History tells us that a contested election won't destroy American democracy

With the outcome of the 2020 presidential election still hanging on the uncounted votes in a handful of battleground states, President Donald Trump has already prematurely declared victory and said he will take the election fight to the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden said that “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who has won this election. That’s the decision of the American people.”

This situation compounded the worry felt by some even before the election that a contested election would severely undermine faith in American democracy.

Yet the United States has a long history of such contested elections. With one exception, they have not badly damaged the American political system.

That contested 1860 election — which sparked the Civil War — happened in a unique context. As a political scientist who studies elections, I believe that, should President Trump — or less likely, Joe Biden — contest the results of the November election, American democracy will survive.

Legitimacy and peaceful transitions

Most contested presidential elections have not posed threats to the legitimacy of government.