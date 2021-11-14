Alexander Jones: North Carolina’s future is South Carolina. Republicans are to blame.

To think that North Carolina Republicans could reinvent state government along S.C. lines without consequences is a variant of wishful thinking to which I myself have fallen victim. Surely, the legacy built by 100 years of North Carolina Democrats can outlast a decade or two of GOP regression. But the reality is that we are well on our way to resembling what South Carolina has been throughout its modern existence. The numbers are clear. Population growth: down. Poverty: up. Education: declining. National reputation: gutter-bound.

By the end of the NCGOP era, which will come someday but perhaps not someday soon, North Carolina will bear striking resemblance to South Carolina today. We will be a stagnant backwater to which few people want to move, which attracts people to beaches we owe to nature rather than to man, and has one or two successful metropolitan areas in the midst of a general backwardness. In South Carolina, that’s Charleston. In North Carolina, it’ll be Charlotte and perhaps the Triangle, though R.T.P. will increasingly fall behind other tech clusters that are not burdened by Luddite politicians.

It’s a sad thought. To think that one fluke election followed up by years of gerrymandering could change the very character of a state is stark testimony to the power of political leadership, and to fate. This has happened before in North Carolina, when the 1898 white supremacy campaign allowed racists (then Democrats) to rewrite the parameters of state government for three quarters of a century. We’ve had one regression-inspiring election. One hundred years from now, who knows what they’ll call 2010.

Alexander Jones is an origina l contributor to PoliticsNC.